informatics

Technological Innovation Website Editor – 07/22/2022

Over time, information states gradually disappear due to self-erasure, reducing the system’s information entropy.

[Imagem: Melvin M. Vopson et al. – 10.1063/5.0100358]

Second law of information dynamics

While it has already given us things like new ways of thinking about quantum computing, promises of energy-free computing, and even an information-powered engine, the connection between thermodynamics and information theory may go deeper than scientists believed.

Melvin Vopson (University of Portsmouth) and Serban Lepadatu (University of Central Lancashire) found that the second law of thermodynamics, when applied to information, works in exactly the opposite way to the same law applied to ordinary physical phenomena.

The pair argue that it is possible to speak of a “new law of physics”, which they call infodynamics – a second law of information dynamics.

According to the researchers, the discovery could have massive implications for future developments in computing, big data, physics, cosmology, genomics and evolutionary biology research.

(a) Schematic of a material in a virgin state, without stored information; (b) the word INFORMATION written on the material in binary code using magnetic recording; and (c) the information state grid 0 and 1 created in the information recording process.

[Imagem: Melvin M. Vopson et al. – 10.1063/5.0100358]

Entropy of information goes down

“In physics, there are laws that govern everything that happens in the universe, for example, how objects move, how energy flows, and so on. It’s all based on the laws of physics. One of the most powerful laws is the second law of thermodynamics. , which states that entropy – a measure of disorder in an isolated system – can only increase or remain the same, but never decrease,” Vopson contextualizes.

It is this law that gives us the notion of the arrow of time, the idea that time only goes from the past to the future, never returning, explaining why a cup that breaks never “unbreaks”, for example.

If there is such a close connection between thermodynamics and information theory, one would assume that information entropy behaves the same way too, with everything getting more and more messed up, never sorting itself back out.

“But what Dr. Lepadatu and I found was just the opposite – [a entropia da informao] decreases with time. The second law of information dynamics works in exact opposition to the second law of thermodynamics,” said Vopson.

“Using two different information systems, digital data storage and a biological RNA genome, we demonstrate that the second law of infodynamics requires that the entropy of information remains constant or decreases over time. This is exactly the opposite of the evolution of physical entropy. , as dictated by the second law of thermodynamics,” the duo wrote.

Determinism in genetic mutations?

As a biological information system, the duo analyzed real genomes of the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes covid-19, and found that its information entropy decreased over time.

“The best example of something that mutates several times in a short period of time is a virus. The pandemic gave us the ideal test sample as Sars-CoV-2 mutated into so many variants; the data available is unbelievable. covid confirm the second law of infodynamics and the research opens up limitless possibilities,” said Vopson.

While the scientific consensus that mutations are random and natural selection establishes which of them will prevail, if the second law of infodynamics is validated in other experiments, it becomes possible to predict natural selection itself.

“Imagine looking at a specific genome and judging whether a mutation is beneficial before it happens. This could be a revolutionary technology that could be used in gene therapies, the pharmaceutical industry, evolutionary biology and pandemic research,” said the researcher.

The scientific impact would also be enormous, as it would be tantamount to removing “randomness” from all theories of biology and genetics.

“But what if there’s a hidden process that drives these mutations? Every time we see something we don’t understand, we describe it as ‘random’ or ‘chaotic’ or ‘paranormal’, but only our inability to explain it. Looking at genetic mutations from a deterministic point of view, we can exploit this new law of physics to predict mutations – or the probability of mutations – before they occur,” proposes Vopson.

Bibliography: Article: Second law of information dynamics

Authors: Melvin M. Vopson, Serban Lepadatu

Magazine: AIP Advances

DOI: 10.1063/5.0100358

Other news about:

more topics