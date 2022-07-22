see 4 things that change with the arrival of technology

The “pure” 5G debuted in Brazil earlier this month, in Brasília (DF), and the forecast is that more capital will release the new network to consumers. There are no official dates yet, but the initial list is sure to include: Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, João Pessoa and São Paulo. The novelty has led many people to ask themselves: ok, but what changes in practice at this first moment?

tilt talked to experts to find out. And here’s a spoiler: the revolution awaited by 5G is yet to be seen.

1. More speed

The average speed of 4G in Brazil is 19.8 Mb/s (megabits per second; internet speed reference unit). 5G is capable of being up to 20 times faster. In the first tests carried out in Brasília, the new network reached speeds between 500 Mb/s and 1 Gb/s (gigabits per second).

In practice, this means wasting less time downloading programs, movies and series, in addition to improving the experience with online games, explains technology specialist Mathias Naganuma, coordinator of the Digital Law course at Faculdade Impacta, in São Paulo.

And how much faster? According to the North American website specialized in LifeWire technology, the average time to download a movie in high definition with 4G technology is approximately 49 minutes. With 5G, that time will drop to 7 minutes.

In tests carried out by the companies Huawei and Ericsson, movies with HD resolution were downloaded in a few seconds with the fifth generation network. It is estimated that it is possible to download 1,500 photos in just 9 minutes. With 4G, this activity would take at least an hour.

2. Less latency (response time)

With the necessary authorization from the National Telecommunications Agency, telephone companies will offer standalone 5G in cities. It is so called because its operation does not depend on the 4G infrastructure, it works with a single network.

This makes all the difference when it comes to offering a network with low latency, another important feature of 5G.

Latency is synonymous with what we call delay, that time it takes for data — audio and video, for example — to be processed until it reaches your equipment. For comparison purposes:

4G: Information takes up to 80 milliseconds to travel from one place to another

5G: This response time drops to somewhere between 1 and 4 milliseconds.

“People who use video calls frequently will notice a considerable improvement. Nowadays, we notice that there is a delay [atraso] in sending what you say until the other person receives it. 5G will alleviate this situation,” says digital transformation specialist Sandra Turchi, professor at ESPM (Escola Superior de Propaganda e Marketing).

This also impacts the gamer universe, as lower latency means more fluid graphics and lower response time for commands. To give you an idea, a time of 100 milliseconds can disrupt the progress of matches.

In Pokémon Unite (game available for Nintendo Switch and mobile phones), for example, high latency causes screen crashes and delays in responding to attack commands. Imagine seeing enemy Pokémon arriving late?

Lower latency, therefore, can be the difference between winning or losing the match.

3. More people connected

Have you ever tried to upload a video over the internet or a selfie during a crowded event? It is common for the internet signal to fluctuate, drop, become slow in these situations. This is because 4G has a technical limitation: only 10,000 devices work connected per square kilometer.

“With 5G, you can connect 1 million devices per square kilometer. Automatically, the bandwidth is not overloaded”, explains Naganuma.

4. More stability

Due to the characteristics presented above, 5G allows for much more stable internet connections. The expectation is that when the network becomes more widespread, it will be more stable and faster than many fixed internet packages that exist today.

“Games are increasingly heavy, with increasingly heavy graphics. The gamer universe will be more relaxed, because you will have connection stability with 5G, in addition to speed”, says Naganuma

“We will have a considerable improvement in connections and experiences,” adds Turchi.

The revolution is for later

One of the main promises of 5G is to enable the evolution (and popularization) of the Internet of Things (IOT). That is, a network that manages to keep several electronic equipment connected and working at the same time without problems of slowness, crashes and instability.

“We can already do this with Wi-Fi, but the difference is that all equipment will have a 5G chip, which can be controlled remotely. The internet of things will allow much more data to be processed much faster “, emphasizes Naganuma.

In the future, it will still be possible to see more delivery deliveries being made via drones and the use of the network in telemedicine, with the ability to perform surgeries remotely.

Advances in health will be achieved in view of the higher connection speed, stability and lower latency of 5G, functions that guarantee less response time, as already highlighted, and greater accuracy. “The doctor will have the ability to perform a surgical operation, remotely, without connection problems and with all the information he needs”, says Naganuma.

“It’s something that has been promised for some time. Maybe not right away, but we hope that we can enjoy it soon”, adds Turchi.

The brief, however, should not be understood as already this year in Brazil. Technological advances from 5G will come little by little. According to Anatel’s schedule, the implementation of the new network will proceed as follows:

Cities with more than 500 thousand inhabitants: until July 2025

Cities with more than 200,000 inhabitants: until July 2026

Cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants: until July 2027

Cities with more than 30,000 inhabitants: until July 2028

What about driverless cars?

The self-driving car, which does not need a human driver to function, is another arm of the technological evolution that 5G has the potential to help. But it is still far from becoming common on the streets, especially in Brazil.

Several tests outside the country are being carried out, but the challenge of popularizing this market does not depend only on a fast internet network. It is still necessary to invest, for example, in sensors and systems with artificial intelligence capable of keeping the vehicle and people around it safe.

According to the interviewees, it is something that should still take many years to happen. This is because the autonomous models developed so far had malfunctions, were involved in traffic accidents and are taking longer to evolve technologically than anticipated by the companies.

Tesla, the company of Elon Musk, is one of the main automakers eyeing the self-driving car market. Its vehicles are equipped with a system called Auto Pilot, which is capable of changing lanes without the driver’s interference and of driving on highways without human participation.

However, a family in California, in the United States, accuses the malfunction of the Tesla system of having been responsible for the death of a 38-year-old engineer in 2018.

Also in the race to develop a 100% self-driving car, Uber had to put its foot on the brakes after Elaine Herzog, 49, was run over by the company’s test model in Arizona, also in 2018. Artificial intelligence is not managed to identify her as a person as she was crossing out of the crosswalk.