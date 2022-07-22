SEF investigates at least 22 cases of Brazilian “influencers” in Portugal – Observer

You have free access to all the articles of the Observer for being our subscriber.



The SEF is investigating at least 22 suspicions of aiding illegal immigration made using the internet and social networks, reports Expresso. The targets are Brazilians, young people and couples who make videos about what it is like to live and work in Portugal – the general content ends up going to videos where the arrival of illegal immigrants is encouraged and tricks are shared on how to enter the country as a tourist and then obtain the necessary documents.

“The SEF is investigating cases of aid to illegal immigration and association of aid to illegal immigration where suspects use the internet, namely social networks, and it is not possible to quantify these cases or inform about the nationality and professional profile of the suspects” , confirms the Foreigners and Borders Service (SEF).

In some videos, the protagonists present themselves as civil construction entrepreneurs, explaining how Brazilian citizens in an illegal situation can come to work in this area. There are also those who promote an alleged service for renting houses aimed at Brazilians who arrive illegally. Some “influencers” also offer advisory services, partnerships with lawyers, solicitors or travel agencies.

The Brazilian Association of Portugal (ABP) says it is monitoring the situation with “concern”. Ricardo Pessôa, president of this association, confirms to Expresso that there are dozens or hundreds of Brazilian citizens who, after a few months, are publishing videos with tips on how to live in Portugal. “People let themselves be influenced by a youtuber who has only been here for a short time and still doesn’t have the capacity to teach anything. Some not only pass on the information but also offer to be mediators. I even think that the SEF can and should question these individuals. Those who come should seek support from organizations that are recognized in Portugal”, he warns.