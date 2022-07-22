Selena Gomez announces the arrival of her beauty brand in Brazil in August

Rare Beauty, a makeup brand developed by Selena Gomez, arrives in Brazil on August 3. The products will be available exclusively at Sephora Brazil. The news was announced on Wednesday (20) by the creator and fans are looking forward to the news.

It’s official in August @rarebeauty available exclusively on Sephora Brasil shelves! 🎉 Tell us what’s the first product on your list? #rarebeauty #sephorabrasil #selenators pic.twitter.com/qQ98nsE7NL — SEPHORA Brazil (@sephorabrasil) July 20, 2022

The singer’s brand aims to celebrate the unique characteristics of each one and reinforce the importance of mental health. Selena decided to leverage her passion for makeup to build an inclusive brand in many ways.

The complete catalog of products will be made available in the country, including the liquid blush and colored moisturizer that went viral on the networks. In addition to beauty, the items were also designed so that even those who do not understand makeup can use them.

The anatomy of the products was also developed so that people with reduced mobility can use it without problems. Selena thought about these details because she struggles with lupus, an autoimmune disease that weakens joints.

One of Rare Beauty’s main initiatives is acting in the fight for the comprehensive treatment of mental health. The Rare Impact fund receives 1% of the brand’s sales value to raise funds that will be invested in projects in the area. In the first year, the action has already distributed US$1.2 million in donations.