Selena Gomez, the 6 life lessons we should all put into practice

The world got to know her for her roles on Disney Channel, the launch pad Selena Gomez needed to take over the world. And we are not exaggerating. After making her television debut, she moved on to film and, at the same time, was building a musical career. She traveled the world singing and along the way touched the hearts of all those who saw her grow and followed her path.

Selena Gomez made herself heard on topics such as feminism, mental health, entrepreneurship and her philanthropic work, thus helping thousands of people from her own experience. Today, at age 30, it’s safe to say that we can stop and listen to some of the life lessons Gomez has to tell us.

1. Stopping and taking the time is necessary. And there’s no need to feel guilty about asking for time.

“Sometimes I feel like the numbers don’t exist… there are days when I feel like I’m 15 and then I’m 40. It’s weird, but things can change so much in a very short time and vice versa. Last year I canceled my tour for 90 days and it was the best thing I could have done.”

two. There is nothing more important in life than peace of mind.

“When I was in therapy, I didn’t have a cell phone or social media. Everything that worried me stopped worrying and I moved on with my life.”

3. True beauty raises self-esteem.

“I was in the country for months and I never even combed my hair. And that helped me feel stronger in front of everyone else.”

4. Love is not an addiction.

“We need to make sure that our life does not depend on just one person. It’s important to me to take care of my family and friends and I want to make sure that that will never change for a guy. When I was younger, I was very impressionable and I felt insecure. Now I want someone who contributes something to my life, not someone who completes me.”

5. Learning to say no is essential.

“I learned the true power of saying no. I feel stronger when I say it.”

6. Being vulnerable is not being weak.

“I always felt like I was a weak person for crying or getting emotional. But I started to realize that vulnerability is a great strength.”