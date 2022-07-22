Selena Gomez turns 30: Remember the career and life of the actress in 31 facts and photos! | TV & Famous

The artist remains one of the most influential celebrities today, as well as being the actress with the most followers on Instagram. Selena still accumulates the roles of singer, activist, presenter, influencer and businesswoman in the curriculum, which began to be built when she was still just a child. to celebrate the birthday from Selena, we’ve gathered 31 facts and photos that summarize the actress’s career and life.

1. THE MOST FOLLOWED ACTRESS ON SOCIAL NETWORKS

With over 300 million followers on Instagram, Selena Gomez is consecrated as the most followed actress on the platform and the second woman with the most followers. In the general ranking of celebrities, Selena is in fourth place, behind Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylie Jenner and Lionel Messi.

2. MEETING WITH MAÍSA SILVA

Yes, we will count this as one of the highlights of Selena’s career, who had the chance to meet the Brazilian TV princess, Maisa Silva. Jokes aside, this meeting couldn’t be cuter and more iconic, right?

3. FASHION COLLECTION FOR REAL BODIES

Selena is one of the celebrities who most values ​​the acceptance of real bodies, as she herself was the subject of several controversies about it in the past. To further celebrate inclusive fashion, the businesswoman signed a collaboration with a swimwear brand. Look what a babadeiro rehearsal she did!

4. COSMETICS AND MAKEUP BRAND

In 2020, Selena also joined the group of celebrities who ventured into the cosmetics and makeup business. Rare Beauty, the now-businesswoman’s makeup brand, celebrates natural beauty and is a market success.

In 2015, Selena Gomez went public to reveal that she suffered from lupus, an autoimmune disease. Because of the condition, the star had to have a kidney transplant in 2017. The organ donor was a good friend of hers, Francia Raísa.

Since finding out she suffers from lupus, Selena has advocated for the cause and raised funds to help people who can’t afford the treatments. Furthermore, the actress engages in political and feminist causes.

7. FRIENDSHIP WITH TAYLOR SWIFT

Taylor and Selena’s friendship began after the two dated members of the Jonas Brothers around the same time. Selena dated Nick Jonas, while Taylor dated Joe Jonas. The divas maintained their friendship even after ending both relationships.

8. NAME INSPIRED BY TEXAN SINGER

Selena Gomez is named after Selena Quintanilla, a Texan singer who tragically died in 1995 after being murdered by the president of her fan club. Selena’s mother, Mandy, was a huge fan of the artist and listened to a lot of her music during her pregnancy.

9. PARTNERSHIP WITH BLACKPINK

Selena and the k-pop group BLACKPINK launched a partnership in 2020, with the hit “Ice Cream”, present on the album “The Album”, by the South Korean band.

10. DATING WITH JUSTIN BIEBER

Selena and Justin became the most talked about couple in the early 2010s and, between comings and goings, the relationship ended in 2018. The relationship was tumultuous due to pressure from the media and fans, in addition to Justin’s complicated temperament. The singer has even declared that the songs “Sorry”, “What Do You Mean?” and “Lose You To Love Me” are about Selena.

11. DATING WITH NICK JONAS

Even before Justin Bieber, Selena was Disney couple twenty with Nick Jonas. The relationship resulted in a friendship with Taylor Swift, a participation in the video for “Burnin’ Up” and several controversies, such as a possible betrayal of Nick with Miley Cyrus.

12. “FRIENDSHIP” WITH DEMI LOVATO

Demi Lovato and Selena became best friends after acting together in “Barney and Friends” and the friendship stretched throughout their teenage years. However, Demi’s addiction to drugs and alcohol ended up separating the two, by choice of the singer of “Cool For The Summer”.

The two even flirted with the same boy: Fiuk. The singer posted on Twitter about the “calls” he received from the actresses.

Friendship is not the ideal word to describe the relationship of Selena and Miley Cyrus, as they fought over a boy: Nick Jonas. Rumors claim that the singer cheated on Selena with Miley and, since then, the singers have not fucked.

14. UNICEF AMBASSADOR

She also became an ambassador for the United Nations Children’s Fund in 2009, aged 17, and continues in that role to this day. Until 2018, the actress was consecrated as the youngest ambassador, but lost the post to Millie Bobby Brown, who was appointed at age 14.

Selena is of Mexican descent and learned to speak Spanish at a young age. However, with the separation of her parents, the artist moved away from her culture. Older, she wanted to reconnect with her origins and went back to studying Spanish. Today, she declares herself as Latino and fluent in the language.

16. EP REVELATION AND GRAMMY NOMINATION

In 2021, Selena released the EP Revelación, which features several tracks in Spanish. With the work, the singer got her first Grammy nomination in the category “Best Latin Pop Album”.

17. WAS ELECTED WOMAN OF THE YEAR BY BILLBOARD

In 2017, Selena was named Woman of the Year by Billboard. According to the magazine, the actress is an inspiration to young women and uses her influence to help those in need. After her, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Cardi B and Olivia Rodrigo were also named with the title.

18. DATING WITH THE WEEKND

Selena’s last date to go public was with The Weeknd. The couple dated for a few months during 2017, but it was enough to become a tabloid darling. The relationship came to an end due to the singer’s commitments and concert schedules.

Selena has released three solo albums and three more with her ex-band, The Scene. In all, there are six albums and one EP. See what they are:

Kiss & Tell (2009)

A Year Without Rain (2010)

When the Sun Goes Down (2011)

Stars Dance (2013)

Revival (2015)

Rare (2020)

EP Revelation (2021)

It is to be expected that a “publipost” of the most followed actress on Instagram is worth a lot, right? In the case of Selena, a simple photo posted on the platform can be worth up to US$ 550 thousand, equivalent to R$ 1.7 million. Not bad, right?

“A kiss for Selena Gomez!”. Who doesn’t remember this iconic phrase said by Fausto Silva? After the message, netizens created a “fanfic” that the two would be a… couple? Also, a photo of Selena crying in an episode of Wizards of Waverly Place also became a meme. Who doesn’t have this figurine, right?

And now let’s go to Selena’s works as an actress, which are many. From dubbing to production, the artist has done it all, starting with Barney and His Friends. Selena debuted in the series at the age of 7.

23. WIZARDS OF WAVERLY PLACE

Selena did little work until she landed the role of Alex Russo in the Disney Channel series Wizards of Waverly Place. The show won three Emmy Awards and ran for four seasons, airing between 2007 and 2010. The show’s cast remains very friendly to this day and Selena is always posting pictures of her former co-stars.

Selena did her first job as a producer on the series “13 Reasons Why”. The artist also wrote and sang a song for the production’s soundtrack.

25. ONLY MUDES IN THE BUILDING

Currently, Selena is in the fixed cast of “Only Murders in The Building”, alongside Steve Martin, Martin Short and Cara Delevingne, who plays Selena’s love interest in the series. The series was nominated for an Emmy 2022 in the category “Outstanding Comedy Series”.

26. WORK AS A DUBBER

And as if producing, singing and acting were not enough, Selena took a risk as a voice actress in the three films of the Hotel Transylvania franchise, in which she voices the character Mavis.

Selena also has a special fondness for animals. The artist has two puppies, Winnie and Daisy, as well as several other rescued pets that live with her family.

The actress almost teamed up with Troy and company for the latest film in the High School Musical franchise, but declined. At the time, Selena was already cutting ties with Disney and preferred to pass the opportunity on to someone else.

Selenators is the name of the fandom from the artist, who has faithfully followed her since the Wizards of Waverly Place days.

And she was once a princess too. In 2008, Selena starred in the film “The Other Tale of the New Cinderella”, in which she played a young woman who had a dream of becoming a dancer. Until then, the actress had never worked with choreography and stated that making the film was a challenge.

Another love of Selena is gastronomy. So much so that she started to present the reality show Selena + Chef, in which she learns recipes from renowned chefs. The work even inspired her to create her own line of cookware and kitchen utensils.