Selena Gomez’s beauty line has affordable packaging







Selena fights lupus, an autoimmune disease that weakens joints Photo: Disclosure

Rare Beauty, a beauty brand conceived and founded by Selena Gomez, arrives in Brazil in August with its packaging designed for people with reduced mobility.

The details of the packaging, which by the way are very beautiful, were not thought out for nothing. Selena made a point of bringing this initiative precisely because she fights against lupus, an autoimmune disease that, in moments of crisis, weakens the joints.

Journalist, activist and influencer Ana Clara Moniz recorded a video on her TikTok profile explaining why Rare Beauty products are affordable. “Packages are flattened at the ends and this makes it easier to open”.

“This is quite an evolution for people with disabilities, who don’t have as much muscle strength as I do. Having anatomical packaging, easy to open and designed by those who also need it, changes everything”, summarized Ana Clara.

The brand has existed for almost two years in the United States and in several videos Selena shows the attributes of the products and their packaging. In Brazil, Rare Beauty products will be sold at Sephora Brasil’s stores and website, starting next month.