Shanghai Port management manifests and exposes condition to release Oscar to Flamengo

Seeking to win the third championship of the Copa Libertadores da América, Flamengo is active in the market in search of new reinforcements to qualify the cast of Dorival Júnior. After reinforcing the attack with Cebolinha and having taken advantage of an opportunity to close with the Chilean Arturo Vidal, Mais Querido wants two more midfielders, a midfielder and if possible an attacker who works on the edges of the field.

Marcos Braz’s big dream in this transfer window is midfielder Oscar, from Shanghai Port, from China. Although the manager says that there are no ongoing negotiations at the moment, it is known that the club has sounded out the Brazilian and is studying ways to bring him to Gávea.. The good news for the Rubro-Negro fans is that the Chinese team spoke about the possibility of releasing the professional to the Rio team.

According to the portal Goal.com, Shanghai Port agrees to release the midfielder until the end of December, but then wants to have the Brazilian back in their squad. However, to the sadness of Flamengo fans, this Chinese offer does not please Marcos Braz, nor does President Rodolfo Landim. Fla’s board would like to have the player for at least until May 2023.

Oscar has a contract with Shanghai until 2024. This season the player took the field on just three opportunities and has one goal and one assist. Even knowing these numbers, Braz believes that the player will have a good year at Fla. In addition to the loan time, which is blocking the negotiation between Fla, the amount that the Brazilian receives in China is also an obstacle. The professional receives around R$ 10 million monthly and if he wants to return to his country, he would have to give the approval to receive a maximum of R$ 2 million.

In addition to Flamengo, who has daily conversations with the player, his manager, Giuliano Bertolucci and the Chinese club, Corinthians and Atlético Mineiro are also thinking about having the midfielder for the season’s sequel.