Shopping Bosque dos Ipês receives Sesc Geek 2022 – Festas e Eventos TV

Space organized by Sesc MS brings the evolution of games in 5 decades, in addition to a cosplay contest

By José Marques – Brand Content | 07/21/2022 07:45

Sesc Geek 2022 takes place on July 23 (Photo: Bosque dos Ipês)

Promoted by Sesc MS, the Videogame Museum is one of the main attractions of Sesc Geek 2022, held in Shopping Bosque dos Ipês between the 23rd of July to the 7th of August. From Monday to Saturday, from 3 pm to 9 pm and on Sundays and holidays from 2 pm to 8 pm, the public will be able to visit the first museum of its kind in Brazil.

Guaranteed fun for the family and for the kids to enjoy their holidays, Sesc Geek takes place in the mall’s central square. Supporting culture and leisure, Bosque dos Ipês promises to attract in one place the legion of fans passionate about technology, electronic games, comic books, movies, series and much more.

With totally free admission and open to the public, the exhibition brings more than 400 consoles of all generations that rescue 50 years of video game history. Visitors will be able to see the evolution of games up close, play the greatest classics, dance on the Just Dance stage, participate in tournaments, cosplay contests, racing simulators, virtual reality space and much more, a great opportunity to bring lovers together. by games.

Cosplay contest is one of the attractions of Sesc Geek 2022 (Photo: Reproduction)

Regardless of the season, video games make many boys and girls happy. Always bringing good events, the Shopping Bosque dos Ipês celebrates this partnership closed with Sesc MS.

So already guarantee a space on the weekend’s agenda to enjoy Sesc Geek 2022 at Shopping Bosque dos Ipês. For more information about the event, visit the sesc.ms website or follow Sesc’s and the Videogame Museum’s social networks.

