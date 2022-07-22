Six Essential Tips to Protect Your Google Drive Files | Safety

Google Drive and other similar services have ushered in a much more convenient way of storing files: by uploading a document to the cloud, you can access it anytime, anywhere and share it with others. On the other hand, the ease of accessing files via the Internet also favors the action of hackers, who can steal users’ private data. To prevent intrusion and possible damage, it is important to follow security measures such as enabling two-step verification and verifying the apps that have access to Drive. Next, the TechTudo lists these and other tips to protect your files on Google Drive.

1. Strengthen your Google account security

Google Drive is connected to your Google account, which syncs and integrates various apps such as Gmail and YouTube. To prevent the account from being compromised and the consequent loss of access to these services, it is very important to follow good security practices. Among them is the creation of a strong password, composed of numbers, letters and special characters.

You can also enable two-factor authentication to strengthen Google Drive’s security. To do this, open Drive and click on your account icon in the upper right corner of the screen. Then choose “Manage your Google Account” and go to the “Security” section. Scroll down to “Signing in to Google” and turn on 2-Step Verification. In this way, you will only be able to access your account by proving your identity twice: informing your password and verifying the code sent to your cell phone or email.

2. Share files with discretion

When sharing a file in Drive via a link, remember that anyone can access it and pass it on to strangers. Therefore, whenever possible, only share the document with colleagues who need access. Do this manually, adding people through the search bar, and always checking that the name and e-mail of those selected are correct.

If it is necessary to make the file available to anyone with a link, it is recommended to adjust the access to viewer or commenter, in the dropdown menu next to the sharing settings. After all, someone with edit permission can change the file.

3. Don’t let other editors change permissions

If you still need to give editor access to someone else, you need to protect the document. To do this, disable the option that allows that person to include other additional editors. Select a folder or file and click the “Share” button. On the screen that will open, go to the gear in the upper right corner and uncheck the option “Editors can change permissions and share”. In this way, only the authorized editor can make changes to the document.

4. Review shared documents frequently

Another security tip is to review shared documents frequently and remove access permissions from those who no longer need them. The rule here is to keep an eye on the files: if they’ve already served their purpose, you can remove the editors.

Unfortunately, it is not possible to view all shared documents in one place in Google Drive. The only way to check is to remember the name of the document or folder and search for it in the top bar. Although time consuming, this process is very important to reinforce the security of the files.

5. Check the apps that have access to the Google Drive

It is common to grant Google account access to certain apps and services, either to facilitate login processes or to install useful add-ons. It turns out that these apps remain connected to the account even after use and can access your data. Therefore, the ideal is to remove those that are not in use or that are not trusted.

To do this, on the main page of Drive, go to the gear symbol in the upper right corner of the screen and choose “Settings”. Then select “Manage Applications”. You will see a list of apps linked to the Google account. To remove an active app, click “Options” and choose “Disconnect”. To remove an inactive app, select “Delete hidden app data”.

6. Do not use the Google Drive for uploading sensitive data

Even if you follow all the tips above to keep your files safe, we can’t guarantee that your Drive account is completely secure. This means that if you store files in the cloud, they can be susceptible to hacking and theft. Hence the importance of avoiding uploading documents with sensitive data, such as CPF number, bank information and passwords.

