Spider-Man 3: Check out 7 details about the MCU movie

Spider-Man: No Return Home premieres this Friday (22) on HBO Max. Finally, huh? The film hit theaters in December 2021. And, after seven months, Marvel fans will be able to watch the new Spider-Man plot in peace. You can even look up all the details of the production!

So far, with six films released, Spider-Man 3 remains the best film in the new phase of Marvel. In addition to the well-structured script and intelligent references, the film was a success due to the return of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire. Did you celebrate when you saw the duo on the big screen?

With the release of the movie starring Tom Holland on streaming, the Tangerine separated the seven main details of Spider-Man: No Return Home. Check out the full list of references and easter eggs!

Zendaya’s Assistant

Spider-Man 3 already begins with the announcement of the hero’s identity. With the revelation, the public is divided between fans and haters of Peter Parker (Tom Holland). However, in the crowd, one man stands out as an admirer of MJ (Zendaya). In fact, the actor is the actress’s own assistant in real life. In the film, Darnell Appling asks when the character will generate the hero’s “spider children”.

Reference to DC

Ezra Miller and Sasha Calle in a scene from The Flash Disclosure/Warner Bros.

In recent films, Marvel has made a lot of references to its biggest rival, DC. After mentioning Superman during Eternals (2021), No Return Home talked about the main arc of the Scarlet Speedster comics. Tony Revolori’s character wrote a biography with the title Flashpoint. Can you believe?

Connection with Ms. Marvel

What is the similarity between Spider-Man 3 and Ms. Marvel? P. Cleary (Arian Moayed)! Following the revelation of the Webbender’s identity, the Department of Damage Control went after the boy to interrogate him. The organization even talked to its closest acquaintances. And during the Disney+ series, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) received an unprecedented approach from the government institution.

Same quote from Willem Dafoe

Willem Dafoe in No Return Home Disclosure / Marvel Studios

In addition to the returns of Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire, No Return Home marked the introduction of villains from old franchises to the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe). Willem Dafoe reprized his iconic role as the Green Goblin. And, not to stray from tradition, the actor repeated a phrase from his character in the movie Spider-Man (2002): “You know, I’m a scientist too”.

handwriting error

During Daredevil’s (Charlie Cox) small appearance in the plot, the film had a handwriting error on purpose. A follower of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) threw a brick with a message at Peter’s house. The message read: “We beleive in Mysterio” (we believe in Mysterio). However, the word “believe” was misspelled to evidence the villain’s fan intellect.

MJ’s drawings

Zendaya and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) Disclosure / Marvel Studios

Spider-Man 3 references the other films in the franchise in the MCU. In Homecoming (2017), Zendaya’s character shows different drawings to her class, as a caricature of Peter. During No Return Home, the same illustrations hang in his room.

Spider-Man’s Ex-Girlfriend

And finally, the smallest detail of the film. After appearing in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Peter’s first love interest — Liz (Laura Harrier) — relocated to Oregon. However, after the webhead’s identity was revealed, the boy’s ex-girlfriend decided to tell her version of the story. In a scene with Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), the production shows a newsstand. In one of the magazines, the character calls the hero a liar.