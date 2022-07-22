Success on the web, parody “As Panteras do Lula” gets a sequel!

In March of this year, the internet stopped with “As Panteras do Lula“, a political parody of the Hollywood film in the mold of today’s Brazil. After all, it’s an election year and campaigns can’t be missed! Well, the guys asked for a sequel and the youtuber Zel Junior responded to requests. This Friday (22) the second part was aired and here on POPline you check out exclusive details about production!

READ MORE:

Zel Junior has grown a lot on the networks since the launch of “As Panteras do Lula”, so much so that today it accumulates more than 50 thousand followers on Instagram. Gay, from the northeast and resident of a community in the east of São Paulo, he excels creating amazing things in a totally unique way.

That’s because he’s responsible for directing, scripting, producing, editing, styling the cast and even helping with makeup! But you don’t think it’s a simple job, see? Zel Junior it rocks so much in the special effects, colors and costumes that it’s easy to compare it to a Netflix-level production!

In the first trailer for “As Panteras do Lula”, for example, we come across three non-standard friends who come together to fight against “Bolsonaro’s robots”. led by Squidthey live emotionally charged adventures — all very similar to the 2000s movie starring Drew Barrymore, Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu.

Zel Junior talked to POPline about the continuation of “As Panteras do Lula”

In an interview, Zel Junior said that the recording took around 11 months to complete: “I worked, worked, worked, then I saved money and made a daily allowance a month”. Honestly, he didn’t expect such success — on YouTube alone he has almost 280,000 views — and he justified it by saying that previously many of his productions were censored.

“The first was very calculated, very strategic. I didn’t imagine it would go viral, I didn’t know if the crowd would understand that it was a ‘fake trailer’, but I wanted to make something that could work on my social networks because all the videos I posted would fall. Sometimes because of very strong religious or political criticism, certain groups come together to denounce my content.”

READ MORE:

“In the moment we are living, we have to look at ourselves, we have to be attentive to everything”

In that regard, Zel Junior sought to avoid more explicit and violent scenes, so much so that in the first one the villains are “Bolsonaro’s robots”, an irony to supporters of the current president. The second trailer for “As Panteras do Lula”, however, “It runs away from everything, it’s quite different”.

“I wanted to do it my way, I didn’t want to hold on to anything,” he said.

Despite being a continuation of the story, the creator made a critique of both the ‘other side’, as well as a self-criticism aimed at the community. In the video, the characters go against the guidelines of Squid, invade a country bar and attack ‘Gusttavo Lima fans’. Until in the end they discover that it was an LGBTQIA+ space.

“My friends suggested an alternate ending because it was too heavy, but I was against it. In the moment we are living, we have to look at ourselves, we have to be attentive to everything. We have had recent cases of people in our community being hurt by others in the community. So we do need to look at that side,” she explained.

“Obviously it’s a humor video, it’s all there in a very accessible way, but it still has the message there. Message about impulsive attitudes, about us not being attentive, about us wanting to cancel, following a movement without being sure what we are doing”he added.

Watch:

future projects

At the end of “Panteras do Lula 2”, Zel Junior said: “I pay for my videos myself, I work, save money and produce for the channel. That’s why there’s one video a year.” However, there is now crowdfunding for anyone interested in helping you with your next projects.

Apparently, new videos will be released in the coming weeks and soon a short film. According to him, it will be “video he always dreamed of making”.

Want to make this happen?

Did you like this article? Read more Oh My God! by POPline. It has lists, trivia, virals, celebs, k-pop, reality shows and much more about pop culture!