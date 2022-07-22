Textor finds ‘gap’ and wants to start Libertadores champion from Flamengo: “It will be immediate”

After being defeated by 2 to 0 against Santos, in Vila Belmiro, in a match valid for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship, Botafogo continues the bad moment of the season. Now, there are three consecutive defeats in the national competition, which made Glorioso drop to 12th place, with 21 points, nine behind Internacional, which closes the group of six that qualify for the Libertadores.

Amid the poor results on the field, Glorioso fans pay attention to the transfer market, which has been busy for the Rio club in recent weeks. In addition to international arrivals, such as the return of striker Luis Henrique, a Botafogo player who was at Olympique de Marseille, France, the team is also keeping an eye on the domestic market and can take a striker away from a rival.

With this, American businessman John Textor aims to hire Vitinho, who was also revealed by Botafogo, and who will not renew his contract with Flamengo. The red-black player’s contract ends at the end of this year, but, according to Globo Esporte, the rival board understands that, if there is a proposal that pleases, “the rupture will be immediate”. Vitinho also has proposals from abroad.

The fact that the player does not renew his contract gives Botafogo a “gap”, which can hire him for a lower price than normal if it is an immediate transfer, or even sign a pre-contract to have the number 11 for free. Vitinho joined Glorioso’s professionals in 2013, where he was successful and was sold to CSKA Moscow, Russia, for 9.5 million euros at the time. He also played for Internacional in 2015 before joining Flamengo in 2018.