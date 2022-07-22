The 10 best movies ever made about time travel

The best time travel movies!
The possibility (or improbability, perhaps) of time travel It is a subject that has always intrigued mankind. The theme is so mysterious and charming that we can easily find it as a premise for several stories in the entertainment industry, such as books, series, games and so on.
It’s the movie theater don’t miss out on this one. After all, who hasn’t wished they could go back in time or jump into the future and find out what awaits them there? With such a universal theme, it is clear that Hollywood would not miss the opportunity to give free rein to the imagination and explore the various possibilities involving the subject.
That’s exactly why, in this list, we’ve made a selection of 10 best movies ever made about time travel! Don’t forget to comment what your favorite movie is!
Back to the Future (1985)
I can’t start this list without quoting the classic of time travel classics: Back to the future. The film was immortalized in pop culture for having iconic elements, such as the car. DeLoreanand still present a fun and engaging premise.
In the feature, we follow the teenager Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) who, after an experiment by the eccentric scientist Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) goes wrong, he is transported to the 1950s. There, he ends up meeting the younger versions of his parents and needs to act fast so the couple fall in love before he ceases to exist.
where to watch: Star+, Amazon Prime Video, Telecine, Google Play, Apple TV and Youtube.
A Matter of Time (2013)
In A matter of timethe young Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) discovers that he is capable of time travel and uses the new ability as a way to win the love of his life. However, the outcome of all this may be more complicated than he imagines.
A matter of time has direction and script Richard Curtis and also brings Rachel McAdams, Bill Nighy, Tom Hollander and Margot Robbie in the cast. It is a great choice for those who enjoy science fiction and also love a good romance story.
where to watch: Star+, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube and Google Play.
The Terminator (1984)
Terminator it’s yet another classic about time travel that marked a generation. in the long, Arnold Schwarzenegger live the exterminatoran assassin who left 2029 to return to 1984 in order to kill Sarah Connor (Linda Hamilton) and forever change the future of humanity.
Directed by James Cameronthe feature is remembered to this day as one of the great representatives of the theme, maintaining its impact on pop culture, as well as the rest of the franchise.
where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Google Play and Apple TV.
The Twelve Monkeys (1995)
Another unmissable production on time travel is the film The Twelve Monkeys. In science fiction, a convict living in 2035 is sent back to the past to discover the cause of a virus that has wiped out almost the entire world’s population.
The Twelve Monkeys is directed by Terry Gilliam and has a cast made up of Bruce Willis, Brad Pitt, Christopher Plummer and Amanda Schull.
where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.
Edge of Tomorrow (2014)
starred by the star Tom Cruisethe film On the Edge of Tomorrow is set in a world that is at war with aliens. In it, the major William Cage is forced to enter the battlefield, where he ends up dying. However, he is inexplicably stuck in time, reliving his last moments over and over again as he tries to find a way out of this situation.
with direction of Doug Liman, On the Edge of Tomorrow also have Emily Blunt and Bill Paxton in the cast.
where to watch: Netflix, Youtube, Google Play, Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.
Primer (2004)
In primer, two engineers accidentally discover a way to travel through time while carrying out scientific experiments in a garage. The project in question was supposed to just block the gravitational force to decrease the interior weight of objects, but the research ends up taking the two friends on a dangerous adventure through time.
primer has direction of Shane Carruthwho also stars in the film alongside actor David Sullivan.
where to watch: Mubi.
Looper: Assassins from the Future (2012)
What if you could time travel, but it was illegal? This is the premise of Looper: Assassins from the Futuredirector’s film Rian Johnson. The plot is set in a futuristic world where time travel is only available clandestinely.
So when the mobsters want to eliminate someone, they use this ability to send the target back to the past, where a hitman known only as looper is waiting. Among them is Joea criminal who soon discovers that his boss wants to send his future self back in time to kill him.
the cast of Looper: Assassins from the Future have the actors Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis, Emily Blunt and Paul Dano.
where to watch: HBO Max, Youtube and Google Play.
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004)
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban it’s not necessarily a classic sci-fi movie about time travel. But if you’ve watched the film, you must know that the element is fundamental to the narrative of the third film in the franchise, considered by many to be the best production in the history of the wizard.
with direction of Alfonso Cuarón, Prisoner of Azkaban takes place during Harry’s third year (Daniel Radcliffe) in Hogwartswhere another threat begins to prowl the school when the feared Sirius Black (Gary Oldman) manages to escape Azkaban.
where to watch: HBO Max, Youtube, Google Play, Apple TV and Amazon Prime Video.
The Predestined (2014)
starring Ethan Hawkescience fiction the predestined tells the story of an agent who is given his last mission: to travel through time to prevent a murderer from committing a crime that will destroy the lives of thousands of people.
the predestined has direction of Michael and Peter Spierig and also has Sarah Snook, Noah Taylor and Christopher Kirby in the cast.
where to watch: Apple TV, Youtube and Google Play.
Donnie Darko (2001)
Donnie Darko It may be the “weirdest” movie about time travel on this list, but it’s still a contemporary classic. Directed by Richard Kellythe plot follows Donnie (Jake Gyllenhaal), an eccentric young man who begins to have visions of a giant rabbit. Until, one day, the mirage tells him that the world will end in a month. Although he doesn’t believe it at first, Donnie changes his mind when a plane engine crashes on his house.
In addition to Gyllenhaal, Donnie Darko has Drew Barrymore, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Jena Malone, Seth Rogen and Patrick Swayze in the cast.
where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Telecine, Youtube and Google Play.