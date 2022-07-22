The brutal murder of a woman burned alive that causes commotion in Mexico | World

“How long will I have to live in fear?”

That’s what Luz Raquel Padilla Gutiérrez asked herself on May 17, when she posted on Twitter photos of a threatening message that was spray-painted on the stairs of her apartment in Zapopan, in the state of Jalisco, Mexico.

“I’m going to burn you alive”, “You’re going to die, machorra (cow)”, it said.

Just over two months later, Padilla died this Tuesday (7/19) from burns suffered last Saturday (7/16), when a group of people doused her with alcohol and burned her in a park near her home.

Padilla, 35, had lodged a complaint at the police station against a neighbor for problems with coexistence and alleged physical and verbal aggression, which led to an investigation.

On the same day that she published the photos of the threats, she also claimed to have been attacked by her attacker with industrial chlorine.

The Public Ministry of Jalisco reported this Thursday (21/7) the arrest of one of its neighbors, Sergio Ismael “N”, as a suspect in the crimes of “injuries, threats and crimes committed against the dignity of people” after the complaint presented by Padilla.

The Undersecretary of Security, Ricardo Mejía, stated that the detainee appeared before the authorities on Wednesday (20/7) as a witness in relation to the process opened for this murder.

However, he clarified that his arrest is linked to this previous criminal process and “independent” of the femicide case, although “eventually he may also be indicted for this crime”, he said.

Padilla was a mother and caregiver of an 11-year-old son diagnosed with autism. According to the organization Yo Cuido México — to which she belonged and which brings together other caregivers of dependent people — “the constant death threats” were due to “intolerance to the noises her son made in moments of crisis”.

“She was totally dedicated to taking care of her son (…). It was her life to be with her son”, recalls Mily Cruz Díaz, coordinator in Jalisco of the collective Yo Cuido Mexico.

The child is currently in the care of the grandmother and aunt.

The brutality of the case, the previous threats and the frustrated requests for protection by Padilla before the authorities are shocking the population and causing outrage in a country ravaged by a femicide crisis.

After the crime, police and municipal medical services went to the scene, where they found the victim with burns – which were later estimated at the hospital on more than 80% of the body.

Several Mexican media report that, according to witnesses, the attacking group consisted of five people: four men and one woman.

Since then, the Jalisco Public Ministry said it is carrying out “various actions both in the field and in the cabinet to obtain information about the identity of the attackers”.

The neighbor denounced by Padilla voluntarily appeared to testify on Wednesday, according to Jalisco prosecutor Luis Joaquín Méndez Ruiz.

He was questioned and the arrest warrant issued on Thursday was issued for the alleged assaults that the young woman had denounced.

“According to the first data obtained in the investigation folder, there is no information that puts this person in the place where the events took place (Padilla’s murder). However, it is still being investigated as one of the possible lines of investigation”, he informed. the Public Ministry.

problems of coexistence

Padilla was having difficulties with several of his neighbors and frequently posted about it on Twitter.

In addition to denouncing the threatening graffiti and the chlorine attack, the victim also complained about noise from neighbors, blocking access to the terrace, holding parties and keeping a dog in common areas.

In her posts, she mentioned authorities such as the Zapopan police.

On July 15, the day before she was fatally attacked, the victim showed her frustration after one of her neighbors sent a patrol after her son’s crisis.

“How is it possible for my neighbor to send a patrol for a child with autism and epilepsy, for having one or more seizures and hitting the walls,” he complained on Twitter.

Indignation at the work of the authorities

The case provoked shock and outrage in Mexico.

As with other femicides in the country, many hold authorities more accountable for what they consider insufficient work to protect women.

Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador referred to the case as “sad, her son sick and she burned”.

“Perhaps because of my training in social sciences, I attribute all this to the process of individualization that was promoted in the neoliberal period”, he said in reference to this case and also that of the young Debanhi Escobar, for whom he asked “to imprint values ​​and strengthen the we already have” to achieve “a better society”.

In Padilla’s case, the organization Yo Cuido México says the victim did not receive “due attention or follow-up” after reporting to the Zapopan police station.

The group also claims that Padilla was denied her application to participate in the Pulse of Life program, “considering that the threats she received from ‘third parties’ were not sufficient reason to be a beneficiary.”

The Pulse of Life is an instrument with a location system and panic button that sends a distress signal so that, in an emergency, the patrol closest to the applicant can provide assistance.

The Jalisco State Human Rights Commission announced the initiation of a complaint for the “alleged lack of enhanced diligence in the attention and follow-up against the Public Ministry and the Zapopan Police Station”.

In turn, Enrique Alfaro, governor of Jalisco, ensures that Luz had protective measures in place. “There were surveillance patrols and personal attention, but nothing was enough in the face of such an atrocity,” Alfaro said.