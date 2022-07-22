The brutal murder of a woman burned alive that causes commotion in Mexico

An illustration with an image of Luz Raquel Padilla and the words 'justice for light'

Credit, twitter

photo caption,

On social media, a request for justice for Luz Raquel Padilla circulates

“How long will I have to live in fear?”

That’s what Luz Raquel Padilla Gutiérrez asked herself on May 17, when she posted on Twitter photos of a threatening message that was spray-painted on the stairs of her apartment in Zapopan, in the state of Jalisco, Mexico.

“I will burn you alive”, “You will die, machorra (cow)”, he said.

Just over two months later, Padilla died this Tuesday (7/19) from burns suffered last Saturday (7/16), when a group of people doused her with alcohol and burned her in a park near her home.

