The Gray Man: The Black Keys soundtrack and more music from the Netflix movie

A new action-packed blockbuster has debuted on Netflix, and it’s sure to be the streamer’s summer movie. the gray man comes from Avengers: Endgame directs the Russo Brothers and stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page.

Based on the book of the same name by Mark Greaney, the gray man centers on a CIA black ops mercenary (Gosling) who ends up becoming a major target of a former colleague (Evans) and many international assassins.

The action thriller, which received a limited theatrical release and received mixed critical reception, features classic tunes you’ll recognize, some great classical tunes, and other unique jazz, rock, and soul music choices. But there’s also a new song by a Grammy-winning rock band that wraps up the film.

Music and Soundtrack by The Gray Man

The Black Keys closes the film with a catchy song called “Wild Child” in the credits. The song was released in March 2022 and was featured on their eleventh album. Abandon Boogie, which was released on May 13th. But what are the other songs in the movie? We track all the songs from the movie that you can add to your playlist.

Here are all the songs featured in The Gray Man’soundtrack:

“Lochloosa” by JJ Gray & Mofro

“Clean Food (feat. Fukking Hero)” by Boom Boom Cash

“Tang High-Low (Throwing Dice)” by Waipoj Petschsupan

“Toei of the Heart” by Banyen Rakkaen

“Kol Slaven” by Sofia Brass Ensemble

“Spinning Wheel” by Shirley Bassey

“The Dogum Boogum Song” by Brenton Wood

“Trisk-Tratsch-Polka, Op. 214” by Vienna Boys’ Choir, Gerald Wirth, Salonorchester Alt Wien

“Silver Bird” by Mark Lindsay

“Aline” by Christophe

“Wild Child” by The Black Keys (end credits music)

