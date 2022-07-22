The Handmaid’s Tale season five premieres in September in Brazil

Paramount+ has officially announced that the fifth and final season of the acclaimed series The Handmaid’s Tale is scheduled to premiere in September this year in Brazil. Starring Elisabeth Moss, the series is based on the dystopian novel by Margaret Atwood. It is worth noting that the production is also available on Globoplay, but there is still no premiere date for the final season on the platform. Last season, June faces the consequences for killing Commander Waterford as she struggles to redefine her identity and purpose.

Widow Serena tries to spread her image in Toronto while Gilead’s influence reaches Canada. Commander Lawrence works with Aunt Lydia as she tries to reform Gilead and rise to power. June, Luke and Moira fight Gilead from a distance as they continue their mission to find and save Hanna.

In addition to Elisabeth Moss, the production also has names like Bradley Whitford, Yvonne Strahovski, Max Minghella, OT Fagbenle, Samira Wiley, Madeline Brewer, AmandaBrugel, Ann Dowd Sam Jaeger in the cast. The new season of The Handmaid’s Tale is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, Sheila Hockin, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang.

Alexis Bledel leaves the cast of The Handmaid’s Tale: “I had to walk away”

Actress Alexis Bledel, who played the character Emily/Ofglen, will not be returning for the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale. The actress, who has been on the Hulu drama since her first season, said in a statement that she felt this was the time to leave the series. “After much thought, I felt I had to step away from The Handmaid’s Tale at this point. I am eternally grateful to Bruce Miller for writing such true and resonant scenes for Emily, and to Hulu, MGM, cast and crew for their support,” she said.