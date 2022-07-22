The historic (and dizzying) fee ‘Eleven’ will receive for ‘Enola 2’

star of Stranger Thingsa series in which she plays the character Eleven (Eleven, in Portuguese), Millie Bobby Brown entered the ranking of highest paid actors of American cinema. The achievement is commendable. For starters, few women achieve a high fee in the film industry, which usually bets on action films with male protagonists, such as Tom Cruise and Dwayne Johnson. At 18, Millie still made history by becoming the first actress under 20 to earn a staggering $10 million salary for a movie.

The amount was paid to the young Englishwoman for her to return to the role of Sherlock Holmes’ younger sister in the film. Enola Holmes 2. The sequel will be released on Netflix later this year and expectations are high. The first movie with the character – and Henry Cavill in the role of detective Sherlock – became one of the most watched titles on the platform in 2020.

The list of the highest salaries in Hollywood this year brings actors Tom Cruise, Will Smith and Leonardo DiCaprio at the top. The first woman to appear in the ranking is Margot Robbie, in 17th position. Millie appears shortly thereafter. Check here the complete ranking.

