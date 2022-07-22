The new trouble of the hacker responsible for Vaza-Jato

Hacker Walter Delgatti Neto, 32, who hacked into the cell phone of public agents and authorities of Operation Lava-Jato, such as former judge Sergio Moro, in the case that became known as Vaza-Jato, was involved in a new roll in court. (he is already forced to wear an electronic anklet because of his involvement in Vaza-Jato). The most recent problem involves a love affair that began in 2018. At the time, Vermelho, as he is better known, made contact on the internet with a woman from the city of São Simão, a little less than 100 kilometers from his hometown. , Araraquara. The hacker introduced himself to her under the false name of Walter Gransan. After the first conversations on social networks, he went to meet the girl and, from there, they started a romance that lasted four months. In May of the same year, the young woman became pregnant and Red “yellowed” from her responsibilities, disappearing from the map.

The woman, whose name will not be revealed by VEJA to protect her privacy, only discovered the man’s whereabouts (and his real name) when she saw his arrest on TV, as part of Operation Spoofing. From there, with a five-month-old baby in her arms, she hired a lawyer and arranged for a DNA test to be done. The result was positive and Delgatti’s name appeared on the child’s birth certificate in December last year.

After the paternity suit was concluded, the Public Ministry (MP) filed a lawsuit against the hacker, claiming that the fact that he lied and disappeared caused several inconveniences to the woman and child. “The false identity that Walter attributed to himself during the period of contact with the victim allowed him to obtain the advantage of not being sued for pregnancy maintenance, as well as preventing the child from having his paternity recognized as soon as he was born. If it were not for the arrest of the accused and the disclosure of his image in the media, the investigation of paternity would be hampered due to falsehoods and willful omissions of information on the part of Walter”, states, in the process, prosecutor William Daniel Inácio, from the MP of Saint Simon.