The Princess – Film Scenes – Review

Genre: Action

Action Direction: Le-Van Kiet

Le-Van Kiet Road map: Ben Lustig, Jake Thornton

Ben Lustig, Jake Thornton Cast: Joey King, Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko, Veronica Ngo, Ed Stoppard, Alex Reid, Kristofer Kamiyasu, Katelyn Rose Downey, Fergus O’Donnell

Joey King, Dominic Cooper, Olga Kurylenko, Veronica Ngo, Ed Stoppard, Alex Reid, Kristofer Kamiyasu, Katelyn Rose Downey, Fergus O’Donnell Duration: 94 minutes

Vietnamese director Le-Van Kiet has achieved quite a feat in his country: a martial arts success, Female Rage, watched by many, praised by critics, who became his country’s candidate for the Oscar for international film that year, and brought him here. Here, in this case, is one of the most important premieres of the month of Star+, The princess, another film where he extols the strength of female protagonism, her vocation for the center of the narrative, and above all, her right to escapism that has often been relegated to men. No, I’m not saying that the director inaugurates action cinema starring women, mainly because figures like Pam Grier are historical. What he does here is to expand a place where violence does not reach the woman only as a receiving agent, which is exactly the space in which the female characters are still inserted.

Cut to 1993, year of release of The murderer. Remake of today’s classic Nikita, by Luc Besson, the film starring Bridget Fonda is a failure at the American box office. Much is said about the average audience, the one who fills movie theaters in search of blockbusters fast, not having accepted a female protagonist in charge of an action feature along the lines of what Sylvester Stallone and Steven Seagal were doing at the time, with immense success. After 30 years of the occasion, actresses like Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Scarlett Johansson, Diane Kruger and many others do not need to live with the stigma that Jane Fonda’s niece – and excellent actress – lived. The space for female heroism exists, and features like ‘Atomica’, ‘Lucy’ (by the same Luc Besson) and Marvel productions are starred by women who drag millions to theaters.

Which The princess does have a minimum of differential, even in a restricted field. This genre dominated by Ridley Scott, the medieval epic once called ‘cloak & sword’, has rarely been centered on such a youthful and unthreatening-looking figure. Figures such as Charlton Heston and Russell Crowe fill our imagination with their more masculine versions as they wield their gleaming sabers. It’s time for someone like Joey King not only to venture into this field, but to perform heroic deeds, and more than that: explicitly draw blood from his opponents. We can say that many of the scenes presented here are unbelievable, but how many times were it clear that Keanu Reeves couldn’t win a fight, and with the force of suspension of disbelief, a miracle happened?

That is, nothing that is impossible in The princess it wasn’t impossible before with alpha males, the difference being that we made light of their implausible victories. Here, the star The Kissing Tent she is very comfortable as the young woman who not only kills and flays (sometimes with bloodthirsty refinements), but also empowers herself in a time and in a regime where women had no right to power. Waiting to be married was not her character’s desire, and realizing this early on, she resolved to have a voice for when she could be heard and armor for when she couldn’t. The young actress, who practically grew up on camera, is doing very well in a role where few would dare to cast her, and therein lies one of the film’s successes, subverting expectations.

It is not a production of immense resources, in spite of the seal of the powerful multi of Fox Century Studios. The princess there are some moments where the special effects seem to have been finished last week, and in some others the impression is that the professionals who took care of one scene should be off in the next. The action scenes seem to be repeated, and at a certain moment, when the princess once again encounters a man twice her height to face her, we feel an aesthetic fatigue, a limitation of her efforts. But Kiet also has a vision for the business he got into and creates very inventive moments, like the final fight between the protagonist and her rival played by Olga Kurylenko (from The Sentinel‘), which proves this commented contrast.

Despite bringing a plot as basic as it is shallow, The princess it achieves an unexpected lean duration precisely because it deletes all that traditional beginning, where for half an hour we follow how happy that kingdom was before the coup arrived. In Kiet’s view, this entire interlude can be skipped right away, reserving few moments for explanatory, short, and equally unnecessary flashbacks. With plenty of agility, the film is far from tiring and also gives the female audience the right to dream of great adventures, as so many boys grew up dreaming. It’s been a while since Hollywood villains can’t belittle girls, and now they’re starting to show that they’re not afraid of a blood squirt in their face.

A big moment

The fight in the kitchen

