The Princess | Who’s who in the movie that premieres on Star+

On Friday, July 22, premieres on Star+ The princess, an original film produced by and starring actress Joey King, which follows a courageous and determined princess in her relentless struggle to defend her family and her kingdom against the cruel usurper who wants to seize her father’s throne.

The action-packed film is directed by Vietnamese filmmaker Le-Van Kiet, who, with his unique look, has left his unmistakable mark on history. Watch the trailer just above, at the top of the post.

A story like that of The princess it needed to be told by a director with experience in action films, but who also had a special skill in creating a connection with the audience through the characters. To accomplish this feat, the filmmakers enlisted Kiet, an emerging figure in Asian cinema, whose 2019 martial arts revenge film Female Fury was selected as Vietnam’s nominee for Best International Film at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Kiet was particularly thrilled to be able to portray the princess’ heroic journey throughout the film. On the one hand, he was excited by the clever structure of the script. On the other hand, he knew that the film’s impressive settings were ideal for presenting the increasingly elaborate tests of resistance that the heroine must overcome as the story progresses. “There is an evolution of the princess that goes from adolescence to adulthood. At the end of the movie, the princess is an adult woman who thinks about her life in a different way. This struck me as something very new. The film has a whole youthful aspect to it, but it also brings a maturity,” says Kiet.

Narrating the heroic journey of The Princess required Kiet and King to join forces with a powerful cast capable of enriching the story even further. For this, the director first called on the Norwegian-Vietnamese actress Verónica Ngo, his longtime colleague, who worked with Kiet in Female Fury and in The Princess plays Linh, the protagonist’s mentor. Again, Ngo manages to demonstrate his enormous talent for action, bringing, at the same time, tenderness and affection. “When Kiet introduced me to the story, he described it as a combination of Tangled, Brave and La Rafle, which is a very famous martial arts film in Asia. I was fascinated by the story because it is centered on a woman. It’s the first time a princess has been seen in a fight scene: it’s an amazing story for girls all over the world who fight for something they believe in,” says Ngo.

Actor Dominic Cooper (Preacher, Agent Carter) plays Lord Julius, the conspiratorial but charismatic antagonist who hatches a terrible plan for revenge against the princess after she refuses to marry him. Ukrainian actress Olga Kurylenko plays Moira, Julius’ bloodthirsty escort who believes her superior should take the kingdom by force and murder all the castle’s inhabitants. The cast is rounded out by Ed Stoppard (The Pianist, The Youth) as the king, Alex Reid (Unorthodox, Abyss of Fear) as the queen, and Irish actress Katelyn Rose Downey as Violet.

Le-Van Kiet’s Mark in The Princess’ Action

Le-Van Kiet felt right at home creating the action sequences for the film, but it wasn’t his job alone. The scenes were brought to life by Clayton Barber (Creed: Born to Fight, Jessica Jones), the stunt and stunt coordinator for The Princess, who in turn summoned action experts from France, Germany and Bulgaria.

Working on his debut collaboration with Kiet, Barber combined Eastern techniques with Western techniques to create the film’s twelve fight scenes, all described in detail in the script. “On her journey of evolution, the princess is still learning. She still hasn’t fully become the warrior she’s meant to be. Halfway through the movie, it seems like all is lost, that she’s not going to make it, and suddenly, she realizes her goal,” says Barber.