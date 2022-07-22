The series has its first trailer released

Months after having its development confirmed by the AMCgradually the anthology series Tales of The Walking Dead keeps getting news. And so, after having its premiere date confirmed, the production had its first trailer released.
“Tales of The Walking Dead is an episodic anthology series featuring one-hour standalone episodes focusing on new and established characters set in the world of the most successful original series in cable television history.”says the official synopsis of the series that will have 6 episodes in its first season.
About the Tales of the Walking Dead series
“This series, more than any other in The Walking Dead universe, revolves around new voices, perspectives and ideas – bringing life stories unlike any we’ve told before.. I’m thrilled to be helping in every way I can to make these new visions real for TV’s best fans.”said Gimple.
Channing Powellwho has been the screenwriter and producer of The Walking Dead and Fear The Walking Deadwill serve as showrunner for Tales of The Walking Dead. He will work close to Scott M. Gimplehead of content for the franchise universe.
It is worth remembering that previously names such as Olivia Munn (Violet), Terry Crews (White Girls, Brooklyn Nine-Nine), Danny Ramirez (Hawk and the Winter Soldier) Chabanol Loan (Fading Gigolo), Embeth Davidtz (Old, Ray Donovan), Jessie T. Usher (The Boys), Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Jillian Bell (Rough Night), Anthony Edwards (ER, Inventing Anna), Gage Munroe (Nobody) and Poppy Liu (hacks) have been confirmed in the series’ cast.
AMC has officially announced that Tales of The Walking Dead will begin airing on August 14, 2022 in the US. So far, the release date in Brazil has not been revealed.
