The series has its first trailer released

Months after having its development confirmed by the AMCgradually the anthology series Tales of The Walking Dead keeps getting news. And so, after having its premiere date confirmed, the production had its first trailer released.

“Tales of The Walking Dead is an episodic anthology series featuring one-hour standalone episodes focusing on new and established characters set in the world of the most successful original series in cable television history.”says the official synopsis of the series that will have 6 episodes in its first season.

Watch:

experience #TWDUniverse like never before. #TalesOfTWD premieres August 14th on AMC and AMC+. pic.twitter.com/EDhiEenJPW — The Walking Dead on AMC (@WalkingDead_AMC) July 22, 2022

About the Tales of the Walking Dead series

“This series, more than any other in The Walking Dead universe, revolves around new voices, perspectives and ideas – bringing life stories unlike any we’ve told before.. I’m thrilled to be helping in every way I can to make these new visions real for TV’s best fans.”said Gimple.