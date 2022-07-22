The update that will make WhatsApp status look like stories

WhatsApp has been changing a lot as Meta looks at changes made to other networks in the group. That way, it’s not that difficult for the Mark Zuckerberg team to meet the needs of an increasingly demanding audience. Taking advantage of the popularity of the instant messaging solution, maybe one day the tool will be integrated with Instagram or Facebook.

In stories, it is possible to react using emojis and even avatars, a tool recently added amidst the layout transformations. Interactivity increases because it becomes much easier to respond to a post. Usually when the update happens, Android and iOS systems automatically benefit from the latest settings.

WhatsApp status is getting more and more like Instagram Stories

WhatsApp status is used to create instant content that will be seen by saved contacts. As it is an app in which trusted profiles are added, images and texts tend to be more personal. After having released the reaction with icons in messages contemplating several options and not only the six that were previously selected, now they decided to expand the function.

The functionality is still under development and has been published by the specialized portal WABetaInfo. Nothing has been official, however, the chances that they will be released soon are great, with 8 pre-defined emojis, taking into account the preference of users. In the beta version, the reaction would be activated by swiping up on ”Reply”, unlike Instagram, which provides a specific button that activates the action.