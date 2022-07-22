The Walking Dead Actor Says It Would Be A Fraud If He Returned To The Series



Currently, The Walking Dead is preparing to launch the final stretch of its 11 (and final) season. Viewers can’t wait to check out the previously unseen episodes’ cameos. However, in a recent interview, one of the series’ most popular stars threw a bucket of cold water on fans’ expectations.

In an interview with the podcast of a famous American presenter, a beloved actor from The Walking Dead stated that he would become ‘a fraud’ if he accepted to return to the series.

In all, The Walking Dead season 11 will have 24 episodes. So far, 16 have already been shown. The new chapters received high praise from both the public and expert critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, Part 1 of Year 11 has an 83% approval rating.

We explain below why one of The Walking Dead’s most beloved actors refuses to return to the series; check out.



Confirmed: Steven Yeun does not return to The Walking Dead

In the first few seasons of The Walking Dead, Steven Yeun was the biggest hit as Glenn Rhee.

Like his comic book counterpart, Glenn met his fate in Negan’s hands. In the Season 7 premiere, Steven Yeun’s character becomes one of Lucille’s victims – Negan’s bloodthirsty cane.

Glenn’s death had an indisputable impact on The Walking Dead, particularly on the plot of his wife Maggie, played by Lauren Cohan.

Since his departure from The Walking Dead, Steven Yeun has acted in acclaimed Hollywood projects.

For his performance in the 2020 drama Minari: The Pursuit of Happiness, Yeun was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor.

In an interview with Conan O’Brien’s podcast, Steven Yeun discussed his experience on The Walking Dead and talked about a possible return to the series’ universe.

‘Sometimes people ask me, ‘Man, wouldn’t it be cool to be in a movie about Glenn’s origins?’ And I’m like, ‘No, that would be awful!’ That was so long ago… I’m someone else now. I don’t think I can go back’, commented the actor.

With the statement, Steven Yeun shattered fans’ expectations of a potential comeback.

‘A voice in my head says, ‘If you come back, you are a fraud.’ So no, I wouldn’t go back. It makes me uncomfortable just thinking about it,’ revealed Yeun.

The actor also said he was ‘thankful’ that Glenn’s death was shown so explicitly.

‘It was a blessing. The door is completely closed. It’s not as if it had a crack ajar. It’s locked and barricaded,’ commented the actor.

Currently, Steven Yeun is preparing to release the horror film No, Don’t Look!, by Jordan Peele (the creator of Get Out and Us). The film hits US theaters on July 22.

You can check out all seasons of The Walking Dead on Star+.

