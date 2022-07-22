The Walking Dead Actor Says It Would Be A Fraud If He Returned To The Series

Currently, The Walking Dead is preparing to launch the final stretch of its 11th (and final) season. Viewers can’t wait to see guest appearances from all-new episodes. However, in a recent interview, one of the show’s most popular stars threw a bucket of cold water on fan expectations.

In an interview with the podcast of a famous American presenter, a beloved actor from The Walking Dead stated that he would become “a fraud” if he accepted to return to the series.

In all, The Walking Dead season 11 will have 24 episodes. So far, 16 have been shown. The new chapters received high praise from both the public and the critics. On Rotten Tomatoes, Part 1 of Grade 11 secured an 83% approval rating.

We explain below why one of The Walking Dead’s most beloved actors refuses to return to the series; check out.

Confirmed: Steven Yeun won’t return to The Walking Dead

In the first few seasons of The Walking Dead, Steven Yeun was the biggest hit as Glenn Rhee.

Like his comic book counterpart, Glenn met his fate in Negan’s hands. In the Season 7 premiere, Steven Yeun’s character becomes one of Lucille’s victims – Negan’s bloodthirsty staff.

Glenn’s death has had an indisputable impact on The Walking Dead, particularly in the plot of his wife Maggie, played by Lauren Cohan.

Since leaving The Walking Dead, Steven Yeun has acted in acclaimed Hollywood projects.

For his performance in the drama Minari: The Pursuit of Happiness, released in 2020, Yeun was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Actor.

In an interview with Conan O’Brien’s podcast, Steven Yeun discussed his experience on The Walking Dead and talked about a possible return to the series’ universe.

“Sometimes people ask me, ‘Man, wouldn’t it be cool to be in a movie about Glenn’s origins?’ And I’m like, ‘No, that would be awful!’ That was so long ago… I’m already a different person. I don’t think I can go back,” said the actor.

With the statement, Steven Yeun ended fan expectations about a potential comeback.

“A voice in my head says, ‘If you come back, you’re a fraud.’ So no, I wouldn’t go back. It makes me uncomfortable just thinking about it,” Yeun revealed.

The actor also said he was “grateful” that Glenn’s death was explicitly shown.

“It was a blessing. The door is completely closed. It’s not like it’s been cracked open. It’s locked and barricaded.”

Currently, Steven Yeun is preparing to release the horror film Don’t Look!, by Jordan Peele (the creator of Run! and Us). The film hits US theaters on July 22.

