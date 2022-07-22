This folding TV turns into a sculpture when not in use

Sculpture, television, maximum technological luxury, futuristic. You can classify the N1Australian TV C SEED that comes to completely redefine the approach when we think about a television. With the The Framegives Samsung, for example, we have a TV that flirts with art, the N1 raises that to the tenth power. The TV when turned off looks like a sculptural piece.

“We operate at the top of the high-end market”, said the company’s CEO, Alexander Swatek. “Many of our clients collect art, they all appreciate the latest media technology, and they all demand a visual quality that meets highly refined interior design, whether classic, modern or totally avant-garde.

It is with all this grace and elegance that the company refers to the N1, which is completely out of the loop, in terms of technology and price.

AC SEED N1 has a panel with 4K resolution uses the promising Micro-LED. Like the OLED, the Micro-LED does not need a backlight, as its microscopic LEDs have their own light emission, allowing the “infinite contrast” of the OLED to be achieved.

There is still another advantage: the LEDs that create the lighting zones of the Micro-LED panels are not organic like OLED, this means that the deterioration that occurs in the OLED passes unscathed in the Micro-LED, this guarantees more durability and also a greater uniformity. in color reproduction. In addition, Micro-LED displays can emit higher luminance than OLED screens, allowing for better image detail and higher HDR.

Available in three sizes, 165 inches, 137 inches and 103 inches, the C SEED N1 has a base that raises a platform, both constructed of aerospace aluminum, which houses the sections that form the dashboard. These parts are revealed, in an effect similar to an accordion or a fan. The manufacturer also bet on proprietary technology Adaptive Gap Calibrationwhich acts to make the edges between the panels disappear when the TV is running.

The issue of sound was also not left out. The N1 integrates a system with two speakers of 100 Watts each, which helps to create an immersive and deep sound, highlights C SEED. When upright and unfolded, the 4K UHD television can rotate 90 degrees left and right to suit the needs of the viewer.

AC SEED also points out that the TV delivers 16-bit color processing, support for HDR10+ dynamic content, 1,000 nits of 30,000:1 brightness and contrast, five HDMI ports, two USB ports, plus an Ethernet connection.

price and availability

AC SEED N1 starts at US$ 190,000 (R$ 1,046 million, in direct conversion).