This is one of the BEST SERIES ON NETFLIX and you need to watch it

Netflix has the great ability to bring series, hitherto unknown, to the Brazilian public. However, some of these series are successful here, move the networks and end up falling into oblivion. This is the case of a Criminal thriller series called The Sinner.

Launched in 2017, The Sinner became an anthology over the years, but its premise was not initially created that way. Originally, the production was launched by USA Network and arrived through global agreements through the streaming service.

Since its release, the series has been highly praised by both critics and audiences. This made the series extremely popular, at least in its first season. It turns out that the idea was to create a limited series, developed from the same name written by Petra Hammesfahr in 1999.

With such success, The Sinner was renewed for three seasons, keeping only one character to investigate police cases. However, we want to highlight the first year of the series, which made it known worldwide.

the plot of The Sinner

the first season of The Sinner revolves around Cora. Such a character is lived by Jessica Biel. Until then, Cora’s life is seemingly perfect, living well with her husband and baby son, Laine. However, inside, the young mother is depressed.

On a walk on the beach, he considers drowning in the sea. But she leaves and offers her son some fruit. In front of her, a couple kisses, catching her attention. At that moment, Cora then becomes upset, stands up and repeatedly stabs the man, asking him to get off the girl.

Although it looks like a clear murder case, Detective Ambrose tries to understand the motives that led the young woman to commit such an atrocity. Now trapped, Cora’s only hope is for the detective to prove reasons why she killed him.

The Sinner It has 4 seasons and is available on Netflix.

Why is it worth watching? The Sinner?

Although throughout the seasons, the premise of the series changes, the first season presents a whole psychological thriller. However, just the air of mystery is not enough to carry the plot. The real protagonist of the series is Detective Ambrose, who in turn is played by Bill Pullman.

In addition to dealing with a heavy investigation that takes several factors into consideration, Ambrose still faces personal and moral conflicts. At times, his determination to discover the motives behind the crimes is taken as a useless obsession.

Another positive point is the look of the productions. Several production locations are set in visually stimulating scenarios. Of course, this is essential to the narrative. Ambrose’s personal involvement with his investigators is also a highlight in The Sinner.

Instead of just seeing it as a policeman against a criminal, the detective tries to go further. Of course, at certain times, he bumps into the toughness of those who commit the crimes, but that’s just a detail for Ambrose.

Either way, this adds to the suspense and drama surrounding the case.

other seasons

After the success of the series, USA Network decided to continue with the series which was limited. The format adopted by the producers is that of an anthology, preserving the return of Bill Pullman. That is, from the 2nd season onwards, Jessica Biel gives way to other investigators.

Below you can check the synopsis of the other seasons of The Sinner:

2nd season

Ambrose returns home after 15 years to help a friend’s son, a newly graduated detective. They try to unravel the murder of a couple in a hotel. Their 13-year-old son, Adam, ends up confessing to their poisoning. Ambrose, however, finds it suspicious that the boy is traveling without luggage, and there is no proof that Adam is, in fact, the son of the dead couple.

3rd season

Detective Ambrose arrives in a car accident. There are Jamie Burns and Nick Haas. Nick, however, died in the crash – but Jamie survived. In the interview, he reveals that the colleague, now dead, was a friend from college and unexpectedly showed up at his house. They didn’t explain why they were on the road – and the only resident nearby, Sonya, said she didn’t know the pair. However, a flashback reveals that the men were heading to her house.

4th season

Harry Ambrose, shaken by the latest case, travels with his partner Sonya to relax. On the island he goes to, he meets Percy, the daughter of a prominent local family in the fishing business. That night, the detective decides to walk the rocks, and hears someone crying in the woods – and sees Percy jumping off a cliff into the sea. Although he is named as a suspect, Ambrose soon helps investigate the case.

So, you already knew the plot of The Sinner? Watch the trailer:

