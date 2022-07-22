Ticiane Pinheiro talks about exposure on social networks and relationship with her husband, Cesar Tralli

Who follows the social networks of Ticiane Pinheiro sees a lot of the intimacy of the presenter of Record. The routine with daughters Rafaella Justus, 12 years old, and Manuella Tralli, three years old, is there. Life together with Cesar Tralli, not so much. “He is more low profile (discreet). I respect and don’t post much with him,” she admits. On a recent trip with his family to Ceará, the Globo journalist appeared a lot. “I’m not hostage to my cell phone, but I post whenever I feel like it”, justifies Ticiane. The days off came in handy for the artist, who accumulates command of the programs Nowadays and Sing With Me Teen 3. The reality show of child singers moves her, who was once a child star: “It’s exciting. I see myself in the stories, in addition to seeing a little of my daughters”. At 46 years old, Ticiane shares with young people and adults what maturity has taught her: “Follow your dreams, believe in them. And never run over anyone.”

the inspiration came from the childhood idol

in the air in Poliana Moçain SBT, Dalton Vigh can also be seen in the series The divisionfrom Globoplay, and will soon be in It was not my fault, on Star+. At 58 years old, the artist feels the power of streaming firsthand. “I think this format is here to stay. It is, without a doubt, a new path for our industry.” For Vigh, the change could mean a behavioral revolution: “it’s the end of the TV monopoly as the only option for home entertainment.” Recognized for his character Said, in The clone (2001), he is now a target of child fans because of the soap opera. “Children have another way of dealing with fantasy.” The actor also had an idol in his childhood: actor Sebastião Campos, who acted in The Prince and the Beggar (1972). “He was so nice when I met him, Today I feel obliged to return this affection, doing the same for the fans”.

He returned. And with desire to sing

After a season at Record, Leonardo Miggiorin is back at Globe. The actor is in the cast of the series Muse Music, which will have two formats and will be used on Gloob (cable TV) and Globoplay (streaming). “Coming back has been a moment of great joy”, he celebrates. The plot tells the story of a young woman who dreams of transforming her neighborhood through music. Call of “glee Brazilian”, the production will have the 40-year-old interpreter as the father of a teenager. It remains to be seen whether the singing will be limited to the youngest: “This series promises a lot of emotions. Who knows, I might also be able to do a musical number? It would be glory.”

Do not let Samba die

Carol Roberto didn’t win the The Voice Kids 2019at Globo, but the spotlight made his career take a leap: he dubbed the films The Lion Kingfrom Disney, and family in concert, from Netflix. She recorded an EP and is now preparing for what she defines as “the gift of life”. At 16, she surpassed 300 talents in auditions and was chosen to be Alcione in the show. brown the musical, directed by Miguel Falabella. “I was nervous to be the newest competitor.” On stage, she will be the artist in her youthful phase. And it’s only praise for the director. “He’s a big daddy. He knows what he wants from each one and leads the actors to perfection.” She admits, however, that rehearsals are arduous. “I hope she likes it,” she cheers. The premiere is scheduled for August.

matchmaking mother

the separation of Shakira and Gerard Piqué gained a new chapter. The star’s mother, Nidia Ripoll, is in the crowd for the two to understand each other. Approached by journalists on the streets of Barcelona, ​​Spain, the friendly lady was asked if she hopes for a reconciliation. “Of course!”, she replied, without hesitation. She said she has a great relationship with her ex-son-in-law. “We never fought,” she said. Shakira would have asked her mother to avoid giving statements to the press. The singer and the player are in dispute over the custody of their children and there are rumors of an alleged betrayal by Piqué.

sustainable kisser

A behind-the-scenes curiosity Thor: Love and Thunder caught the team’s attention. Chris Hemsworth stopped eating meat to kiss Natalie Portman on stage. Explanation: the actress is vegan, and the gesture was a delicacy of the actor to avoid discomfort during the recording. “Considering that he eats meat every half hour because of his diet, it’s a big decision,” praised Natalie. “I wouldn’t even care about it. It’s not something I would ask for or care about, but he did it anyway. Chris is a kind person,” she thanked her. A sensitive heartthrob… and sustainable.