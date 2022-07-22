Top Hat 2022: Check out 10 Betfair Technical Tips for Round #19 | betfair technical tips

The last round of the first round of the Brasileirão has arrived, top hatters and top hatters! Great opportunity to play at Cartola and close this first half of the championship with a flourish, isn’t it? So it’s worth staying tuned for technical tips betfair, who are here every round to help you score high – and they don’t usually disappoint! Let’s go to them! We separated 10 names with potential for mitada. There are two per position. Connect!

The market for round #19 is open until 6:30 pm (Brasília time) this Saturday. Click here and scale your team!

Santos (Flamengo) – C$ 9.68

  • He won the SG in three of the five games he played
  • Made 14 saves and averaged 5.40 points

— Photo: Publicity / Flamengo

Adversary: Avaí, na Ressacada

Walter (Cuiabá) – C$ 12.12

  • Even with only four SGs won, he averages 4.49 points
  • Second goalkeeper with the most saves made so far: 65

— Photo: Luiz Erbes/AGIF

Adversary: Coritiba, in Couto Pereira

Gustavo Gómez (Palmeiras) – C$ 15.95

  • Top scorer defender: has scored six goals in just 12 games
  • SG chance! Palmeiras has the best defense in the championship: they conceded just 12 goals

— Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Adversary: Internacional, at Allianz Parque

Manoel (Fluminense) – C$ 7.63

  • Very good in the offensive aerial ball: he has already scored three goals
  • Made 15 tackles and won the SG six times

— Photo: Marcos Ribolli / ge

Adversary: Bragantino, in Raulino de Oliveira

Samuel Xavier (Fluminense) – C$ 8.53

  • Has one goal, two assists and 22 tackles
  • Average of one foul committed every two matches

— Photo: Marcelo Gonçalves / Fluminense FC

Adversary: Bragantino, in Raulino de Oliveira

Piquerez (Palm trees) – C$ 8.93

  • Average of almost three tackles per match
  • Very few fouls: committed only eight infractions in 11 games

— Photo: Cesar Greco

Adversary: International, at Allianz Parque

Patrick (São Paulo) – C$ 10.09

  • Average of more than two tackles per match
  • He does well in attack: he has three goals and an assist

— Photo: Marcos Ribolli

Adversary: Goiás, in Morumbi

Zaracho (Atlético-MG) – C$ 13.10

  • Average of 6.64 points per game
  • Accumulate 21 tackles in just 8 matches

— Photo: Pedro Souza/Atlético

Adversary: Corinthians, in Mineirão

Pedro (Flemish) – C$ 10.71

  • Faces Avaí, which has one of the most leaked defenses in the competition, with 28 goals conceded
  • Scored three goals and provided one assist in the last four games

— Photo: Mateus Bonomi/AGIF

Adversary: Avaí, in the Ressacada

Luciano (São Paulo) – C$ 14.23

  • Experience great phase: scored more than 10 points in the last three matches
  • Average of one goal every two games: seven balls in the net in 14 games

— Photo: Pedro H. Tesch/AGIF

Adversary: Goiás, in Morumbi

Saturday, 07/23
Sao Paulo vs Goiás
Botafogo vs Athletico PR

Sunday, 07/24
Avai vs Flamengo
Fluminense vs Bragantino
Palmeiras x Internacional
Youth x Ceará
Atletico MG vs Corinthians
Atletico-GO vs America-MG
Fortaleza vs Santos

Monday, 07/25
Coritiba vs Cuiabá

