Trailer, premiere and everything we know about the film with Dylan O’Brien and Zoey Deutch [LISTA] · Rolling Stone

With Dylan O’Brien (Maze Runner) and Zoey Deutch (Zombieland: Double Tap), Not Okay (2022) finally won a title in Portuguese. The film that arrives in Brazil under the name of Lie influencerhad a new trailer released this Wednesday, 21.

The film is a dark comedy that follows an aspiring influencer who pretends to travel to Paris, France, to gain a following. However, she will have to sustain the lie after a terrorist attack takes place in the city.

Influencer de Mentira: When does it premiere and where to watch it?

The film arrives in the catalog of Star+ on July 29, 2022.

Lie Influencer: Official Synopsis

According to deadline“Danni Sanders (Deutch)an aspiring writer with no aim, no friends, no romantic prospects, and – worst of all – no followers, fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in hopes of increasing her influence on social media.”

“When a terrible incident strikes the City of Light, Danni unwittingly falls into a bigger lie than she ever imagined. She ‘returns’ a heroine, going so far as to form an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac)a true trauma survivor who is dedicated to social change as well as catching the man of her dreams Colin (Dylan O’Brien).”

“As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she’s always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the facade cracks, and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a fall.”

Lie Influencer: Cast

In addition to O’Brien and Deutchlist of Lie influencer count with Embeth Davidtz (Matilda), Brennan Brown (the hour of the wolf), Karan Soni (Deadpool), Nadia Alexander (Blame), Aunt Dionne Hodge (good people), Negin Farsad (Nerdcore Rising), Mia Isaac and Dash Perry.

Lie Influencer: Production

The film is directed and scripted by Quinn Shephard (Cameron Post’s Bad Example) and production of Brad Weston, Negin Salmasi and Caroline Jaczko.

Lie Influencer: Trailer