Turco Mohamed’s resignation will be evaluated by Atlético-MG this Friday

For the third time in a month, Turkish coach Mohamed will have a decisive day at Atlético-MG, to know whether or not he will continue in charge of the club’s main team. After the 1-1 draw with Cuiabá, at Arena Pantanal, for the 18th round of the Brazilian Championship, the Argentine coach was once again threatened, as happened at the end of June and also after the elimination to Flamengo, in Brazil’s Cup. The decision on whether or not Turco Mohamed should be fired will take place this Friday.

If the decision was made by a good part of Atlético-MG’s fans, Turco Mohamed would not be the coach of the main team since the end of last month. But the Argentine coach is supported by the club’s board, which has seen the pressure grow a lot in recent days. More than the elimination for Flamengo and the tie with Cuiabá, the little football presented by the team also weighs heavily against the coach.

Against Cuiabá, for example, Galo saw the opponent play better and create more chances to score. But even so, he was very close to winning, as he has more qualified players. In the understanding of the board, despite the good use in the 2022 season, the team’s performance leaves something to be desired. Atletico has a team that is too expensive to play as little as it has presented.

Atlético’s own coach admitted another bad game, after the draw at Arena Pantanal. “We didn’t do much to win the match. It was really bad. It’s my responsibility that the team didn’t do well. We’re in a bad moment. We’re sad, a bad performance by the team. I apologize to the fans because the team didn’t play like they had to play,” said Turco Mohamed.

The coach’s situation worsened a lot after the bad performance against Cuiabá, as reported by the website goal and confirmed the UOL Esporte. If he is not fired this Friday, Turco will have one more game against Corinthians at the weekend to defend his job.