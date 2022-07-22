Turkish falls? Galo’s Board prefers to resolve situation in BH

Antonio Turco Mohamed should not remain in the position of coach of the Athletic after the 1-1 draw with Cuiabá, on the night of this Thursday (21), but Galo still does not speak officially on the subject. The Argentine commander participated in the press conference after the match. He was brief in his responses, but took responsibility for the poor result and also talked about “upcoming games” for the club.

The view of the current board is that it would not be correct to fire a coach while still in the locker room, right after the match. The president of Galo, Sérgio Coelho, did not travel to Cuiabá with the delegation, which would also make it difficult for a conversation between the athletics leadership to decide on the coach’s situation. In Belo Horizonte, this Friday (22), there should be a definition about the Argentine’s future at the club.

In the last week, after the elimination of Galo to Flamengo in the Copa do Brasil, the board was divided. Part of the group asked for the coach to leave, but the other, who lives with Turco daily in Cidade do Galo, asked for a vote of confidence and he remained.

Successor to Cuca, the Argentine has not yet managed to continue the work done in 2021 by the former alvinegro coach, who resigned from Atlético shortly after the victorious season, in December 2021. Turco Mohamed is, once again, on the ropes bamba in command of the Rooster.