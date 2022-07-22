Ubisoft aims to cut expenses: priority for Assassin’s Creed, mobile games and more

Ubisoft was a somewhat cautious financial conference, during which the company clearly stated that it wanted limit expenses in this period of economic uncertainty, focusing on projects capable of providing greater securityas Assassin’s Creed. and possible mobile games.

On the other hand, the trend clearly emerges from the latest news about the French company, with Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora delayed to 2023 or 2024 and the cancellation of Splinter Cell VR, Ghost Recon Frontline and two other games. All of this is part of the company’s focus on “the essentials”according to CEO Yves Guillemot.

Among these key elements is also Assassin’s Creed, which in fact has two projects in development in its in-house teams, but it looks like there’s at least one high-caliber mobile title expected for the next period by Ubisoft, another area where the company he feels that you can bet.

On the other hand, the cuts imposed to limit spending appear not to include other high-caliber games, which are reportedly still in development. Those who go forward now are Skull and Bonesdespite its complex genesis to say the least, but also Beyond Good and Evil 2in addition to troublesome and expensive development, still seems to go on.

Source