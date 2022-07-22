Ubisoft cancels Ghost Recon: Frontline and Splinter Cell-based VR game

Rumors indicate that games were victims of a new policy of reducing investments

In a report to investors released this Thursday (21), Ubisoft revealed that some of its future plans involve the cancellation of already announced projects. The company confirmed that finished the process of creating Ghost Recon: FrontlineBattle Royale inspired by the franchise’s universe, and a new virtual reality experience set in the world of Splinter Cell.

While the virtual reality project had been publicly announced by the French developer, very little of it has ended up being revealed to the public since then. Frontline’s story is a little different: developed by Ubisoft Bucharest, the title was introduced in October last year with the promise of bringing massive maps inhabited by over 100 players simultaneous.

The game would differentiate itself from other offers in the Battle Royale genre by offering a more tactical gaming experience. In addition to having to shoot down opposing teams, players would need to rescue intelligence documents and survive until you get the extraction from areas that could still be inhabited by enemies.

Ubisoft would be reducing investments

Even before Ghost Recon: Frontline was cancelled, the way the game was received by the public was already indicated that he was having some problems.. Shortly after the game’s reveal, Ubisoft decided to postpone a technical test scheduled as result of fan reviewswho did not approve of seeing the series name associated with a free-to-play Battle Royale.

According to sources heard by Kotaku, the cancellation of the two projects is linked to a Ubisoft’s new expense reduction policy. In addition to avoiding new hires and promotions, the company would also be actively working to avoid approving projects with budgets considered exaggerated.

Also this Thursday, the company confirmed that it decided to postpone the launch of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora for fiscal year 2023 as a way to deliver the scope she wanted. The company may also have The release of Rift, a new chapter in the Assassin’s Creed series, has been postponed which had not yet been announced, but was scheduled to hit stores later this year.

