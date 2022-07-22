Udinese reveals physical problem in Wallace, Flamengo’s target

Muscle strain was the reason for the midfielder to be out of the friendly of the Italian club

After bringing in midfielder Vidal, striker Cebolinha and seeing the European transfer window open, Flamengo has new targets set. One of them is midfielder Wallace, who was injured and, therefore, did not play in the 2-1 defeat of Udinese (ITA) against Bayer Leverkusen (ALE), in a friendly played in Austria.

According to Pierpaolo Marino, technical director of the Italian team, the Brazilian player suffered a simple problem last Wednesday (20th) and will be re-evaluated by the medical department this Friday (22nd). In Brazil, many fans, mainly red and black, suspected that the athlete was not related because he was negotiating with Flamengo.

“Walace suffered a hamstring strain late yesterday. Just in case, he was left out, tomorrow morning we’ll do an MRI, let’s hope it’s nothing serious. He’s an extraordinary guy and he doesn’t cause us any problems, even if the rumors in the newspapers are kicking in,” said the manager.

Udinese has already agreed to sell the 27-year-old athlete to Mengão, but the parties still need to agree on values ​​and payment methods. There is, according to the “GE”, the possibility of Rubro-Negro including a player in the negotiation.

Wallace is from Bahia, but started his professional career at Grêmio. Afterwards, he played for Hamburg and Hannover 96, both from Germany. The midfielder arrived at Udinese in 2019, for 6 million euros, the first value offered by Mengão for the midfielder (about R$ 33 million at the current price). In Europe, he did not win titles, but he was Olympic champion with the Brazilian team in 2016, in a team that also had Gabigol and Rodrigo Caio.