Ukraine and Russia Sign Agreement for Black Sea Grain Exports | Ukraine and Russia

Ukraine and Russia this Friday (22) signed an agreement between the two countries so that, despite the conflicts, Kiev can export its grains, especially wheat.

The announcement was made during a press event where Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and UN Secretary General António Guterres spoke.

At the moment, Russia took control over most of Ukraine’s port cities and did not allow free transit in the region.

There are still no details on the content of the agreement, but with this development countries in Europe and Africa (the main buyers) will be able to resume consuming products originating from Ukrainian soil.

This is the first major agreement signed by both sides since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24. It was brokered by the UN and Turkey.

According to Ankara, this document will allow Ukrainian grain blocked by the war to leave the Black Sea and an easing of restrictions on the transport of food produced by Russia.

Ukraine reacted cautiously to the announcement.

“The Ukrainian delegation will only support solutions that guarantee the security of the southern regions of Ukraine, a strong position of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Black Sea and the safe export of Ukrainian agricultural products,” a spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs told AFP. Ukrainian, Oleg Nikolenko.

Russia assured on Friday that it is “very important” to allow the export of grain blocked at Ukrainian ports. “It is a relatively modest share of Ukrainian grain, but it is very important that it reaches international markets,” said Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov.

“Today there is a lighthouse on the Black Sea”

The UN Secretary General, António Guterres, spoke during the event and defended the importance of the agreement between all parties. According to him, the agreement does not seek to favor either side, but to help the world that was beginning to face a food crisis.

Read the full speech below:

“Today there is a lighthouse on the Black Sea. The lighthouse of hope. The lighthouse of possibility. The beacon of relief in a world that needs it more than ever.

Many thanks to the representatives of the Russian Federation and Ukraine. You have overcome obstacles and set aside differences to make way for an initiative that will serve the common interests of all.

Promoting the well-being of humanity has been the focus of these conversations. The question has not been what is good for one side or the other. The focus has been on what is most important to the people of our world.