Ukraine says it needs at least 100 HIMARS and long-range rockets – Ground Forces

More mobile artillery rocket systems, drones and long-range rockets would be a ‘game changer’, the top Ukrainian defense official said.

The recent addition of new long-range fire capabilities to Ukraine’s arsenal has played a key role in defending against stationed Russian forces. But additional mobile rocket batteries and long-range rockets would allow Ukraine to mount more effective counterattacks and reclaim territory stolen by Russia, Oleksii Reznikov, Ukraine’s defense minister, said on Tuesday.

Ukraine currently has eight High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, or HIMARS, capable of reaching ranges of 85 kilometers or 52 miles, as well as Howitzer cannons with a range of 18 miles. Another four HIMARS are on the way as of last week, according to the Defense Department, and the White House expects to announce another shipment later this week. Speaking at an Atlantic Council event on Tuesday, Reznikov said that HIMARS has already helped Ukraine destroy approximately 30 Russian command stations as well as ammunition storage areas.

Multiple mobile rocket launchers “slowed down the Russian advance significantly,” he said.

But to effectively secure Ukraine’s massive border and strike back at the Russians occupying Ukrainian territory, they would need orders of magnitude greater. “We would need at least 100 [HMARS], I think. This would become a game-changer on the battlefield,” he said, adding that Ukraine also needs ammunition recovery and preparation systems for its 100 Howitzer guns, as well as more UAVs to indicate where to send long-range attacks.

“We are using HIMARS systems precisely, like…surgery, because we are not going to use the Russian strategy of what we call the meat grinder,” he said, referring to the imprecise Russian bombing that led to hundreds of civilian casualties.

John Herbst, former US ambassador to Ukraine, said that HIMAR’s 85-kilometer range is “actually a bit artificial” and that it can be extended to at least 150 kilometers, which Reznikov said would be useful to target more deeply. Russian positions, to attack the supply lines. But Reznikov also said he would not use the systems to attack Russian territory directly. The key to getting more launchers and rockets, he said, was demonstrating effective, responsible and “economical” use.

Herbst said the Biden administration has been very timid and risk-averse in its willingness to send long-range weapons to Ukraine.

“Instead of giving you all the HIMARS you need and the longest ranges, they broke it down into very small dosages,” he said.

Reznikov is optimistic that the Pentagon can expand the range of weapons it is willing to send, as it has done several times since the invasion began.

“In November 2021, I was told that we would never receive Stingers [de ombro FIM-92] because it just wasn’t possible. It was forbidden… This story was repeated over and over again,” he said. “I believe we will receive ranged weapons from our partners sooner or later.”

SOURCE: Defense One