Ukrainian Defense Chief Offers Ukraine as a ‘Proving Grounds’ for NATO Weapons

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov on Tuesday openly offered Ukraine as a place to test NATO weapons against Russia in an online conversation with the director of the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center.

Reznikov said Ukraine “is essentially a testing ground” for the advanced weaponry the US and its allies are pouring into the country. “Many weapons are now being field tested in real battle conditions against the Russian army, which has many modern systems of its own,” he said.

The Ukrainian military chief made the offer in a new tone for more Western weapons. “We are interested in testing modern systems in the fight against the enemy and we are inviting weapons manufacturers to test the new products here,” he said.

A weapon system that is being used for the first time on the battlefield in Ukraine is the Polish Krab artillery system which was supplied by Warsaw.

“So I think for our partners in Poland, the US, France or Germany, it’s a good chance to test the equipment. So give us the tools. We will finish the job and you will have all the new information,” Reznikov said.

The Western response to the war in Ukraine has been a boon for US arms manufacturers, who are making money by sending weapons to the war zone, replenishing NATO stockpiles and selling weapons to European countries that have decided to increase military spending.

Kyiv has been asking for more advanced weapons than it has shipped, including F-15 and F-16 fighter jets. Ukrainian pilots would need to be trained on US aircraft, and the House version of the National Defense Authorization Act includes $100 million for that training, though the huge expense account has yet to be finalized.

SOURCE: Zero Hedge