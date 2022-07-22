‘Vampire Academy’ series gets first trailer







Photo: Publicity / Peacock

The Peacock platform released photos and the first trailer for “Vampire Academy”, which marks the return of producer Julie Plec, creator of the “The Vampire Diaries” universe, to vampire plots.

In the new attraction, she is working alongside Marguerite MacIntyre, who played Sheriff Lis Forbes in “The Vampire Diaries” and revealed her writing talents in “The Originals”.

With the original name of the saga, “Vampire Academy” will bring to the screen a story that spans six books by writer Richelle Mead and takes place in an elite school. The plot portrays a world where vampires are the ruling class, an aristocracy full of privilege and glamour, whose status is put in check when the friendship between a young vampire nobility and an almost ordinary teenager transcends their differences, amid conspiracies. and an attempted coup by the vampire leadership.

Sisi Stringer (“Mortal Kombat”) and Daniela Nieves (“Sex Appeal”) took the lead roles, respectively as Rose Hathaway, a Dhampir, half human, half vampire, who acts as the guardian of the Moroi, and Princess Lissa Dragomir, a vampire royal Moroi, who despite a lack of interest in politics finds herself thrust to the throne by a sudden death in her family.

The rest of the cast includes Kieron Moore (“Sex Education”), André Dae Kim (“Degrassi”), J. August Richards (“Agents of SHIELD”), Anita-Joy Uwajeh (“Lucky Man”), Mia McKenna-Bruce (“The Dumping Ground”), Rhian Blundell (“Torchwood: Believe”), Jonetta Kaiser (“Breakwater”) and Andrew Liner (“Grown-ish”).

The casting reflects the trend towards greater racial integration in the casts of Hollywood productions.

It is informative to compare this cast with the film adaptation of the first book, released just eight years ago, which featured two white actresses, Zoey Deutch and the very blonde Lucy Fry, in the main roles. Even more discordant, in the entire cast there were only two black interpreters, whose roles are not even part of the casting announced for the television attraction.





