Video shows alligator jumping and swallowing R$7,000 drone in mid-flight: ‘First time I used it’ | Tocantins

An alligator snapped up a drone mid-flight on the Javaés River, in Tocantins. It sounds like a fisherman’s story, but the video that shows the equipment being swallowed proves the damage that Luciano Souza, 47, had during a fishing trip with friends. It was the first time he had used the equipment.

Share on WhatsApp

share on instagram

The image was recorded on Friday (15) near Ilha do Bananal, in the western region of the state. The man lives in Rio de Janeiro, but says that every year he travels around the country with his friends to practice sport fishing. This time the destination was Tocantins.

“When I went to film the river I saw two alligators and I ended up going soft and he took my drone. […] It climbed very high, the alligator. I had no reaction at the time. He was very fast. Only those who saw it have a clue,” he said.

The drone had been purchased nearly two years ago and cost nearly R$7,000. Luciano says that he had never taken it out of the box and on the first flight he controlled alone, the equipment ended up in the alligator’s mouth.

“It’s been two years since I bought the drone. Last year I didn’t go on a trip because I got covid. This time a friend who works with a drone went and taught me how to use it. The first time I used it. It was zero. It was just the controller, charger and the spare propellers.”

1 of 3 Alligator preparing to attack a drone on the Javaés River — Photo: Luciano Lopes/Disclosure Alligator preparing to attack a drone on the Javaés River — Photo: Luciano Lopes/Disclosure

Curiosity killed the drone

The images are impressive and show the alligator positioning itself for the boat. The animal put its body down and pointed its head upwards. Then he took a leap and was right to dock the drone. The video even shows details of the reptile’s mouth.

Luciano says that he made a first flyby and saw the alligators passing by the river. He went to try to get more details about the reptiles and the drone became history.

2 of 3 Drone in the mouth of an alligator — Photo: Luciano Lopes/Disclosure Drone in the mouth of an alligator — Photo: Luciano Lopes/Disclosure

“I was all happy that I learned to move. It was a shot, a noise. When he went up, he crushed the drone and made a noise. You can see that it stopped filming in his mouth, when it hit it was very fast. If there was someone filming from outside there was going to be a television scene because when he took his mouth and went down, the water opened up. I couldn’t believe it happened. He went up almost two meters anyway. I didn’t react, but it’s ok”, he lamented.

One of the friends got on the boat and followed the alligator towards the river bank. He still spotted the equipment in the reptile’s mouth, but he couldn’t retrieve it. “I’m going to try to buy another one, run after another one”, joked Luciano.

The video showing the end of the drone was posted on social media. On TikTok alone, there are already more than 860 thousand views until this Friday (22).

3 of 3 Luciano Lopes makes sport fishing trips with friends — Photo: Personal Archive Luciano Lopes makes sport fishing trips with friends — Photo: Personal Archive