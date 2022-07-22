Viola Davis is featured in the poster for “The Woman King”; see more

THE Sony Pictures released, this Thursday (21), a new poster of the film “The King Woman”starring Viola Davis. In the picture, the actress appears with her face turned away, holding a kind of machete.

Check out the official poster:

Photo: Disclosure

Learn more about “The King Woman”, a production starring Viola Davis

“The King Woman” is an epic and historical genre film. The plot follows the trajectory of Nanisca (played by Viola Davis), general of the Amazons of Dahomey, an all-female military regiment from an African tribe; and Nawi (lived by Thuso Mbedu), an ambitious recruit from the Kingdom.

The production will show how the two fought against their enemies, who “violated their honor, enslaved their people and threatened to destroy everything they lived for”, reads the synopsis released by the vehicle. deadline. Check out the trailer:

In addition to Davis and Mbedu, the cast of the feature includes names such as Lashana Lynch; John Boyega; Adrienne Warren; Sheila Atim; Jayme Lawson and Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

The direction of the film is Gina Prince-Bythewood. She also signs the script, together with Dana Stevens. Distribution is handled by Sony Pictures.

The film is slated for a release date September 22 in Brazilian cinemas.

