Vitória follows the owner of the best campaign in history in the 1st round of Serie B

It wasn’t this season. Vitória continues as the owner of the best campaign in history in the first round of the Brazilian Series B. The 19 initial rounds of the 2022 edition ended on Wednesday night (20) and none of the participants managed to surpass the performance that the rubro-negro had in 2012.

Leader of the current competition, Cruzeiro added 42 points, after 13 triumphs, three draws and another three defeats. In Serie B in 2012, Vitória was also at the top of the table in the 19th round, but boasted 44 points, a sum that has not yet been achieved by any other club in Serie B before the turn of the shift. On that occasion, the red-black had 14 victories, two draws and three defeats.

At the end of that Series B, Vitória celebrated its access to the elite of national football, but in 4th place, with the same 71 points as Athletico-PR, which took 3rd place, and São Caetano, which did not rise due to the bitterness of the 5th. position. Leão lost to the team from Paraná in goal difference (16 against 28) and beat the São Paulo team in the number of triumphs (21 against 20).

In the current season, Vitória’s fight is to return to Serie B. In Serie C, Vitória is in 10th place, with 21 points, just one of the G8, a group of teams that go ahead in the tournament and will fight for access. Aparecidense, owner of the 8th position, has 22 points.

Leão’s next match is against Ferroviário, on Sunday (24), at 5 pm, at the Presidente Vargas stadium, in Fortaleza.