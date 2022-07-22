“Want to sell”; Businessman expects “yes” from Landim to find a way to put Arrasca’s partner in Fla

Flamengo’s next commitment is against Avaí next Sunday (24), at 11 am, in Ressacada, in a match valid for the Brazilian Championship.

Last Wednesday (21), Flamengo thrashed the lantern Brazilian championship, Youth, 4-0, at the National Stadium in Brasília. With the conquest of the three points, the Rubro-Negra team went to the seventh place and is four points away from the G4 and seven from the Championship leader, palm trees.

Aiming at improving performance and reaching the top of the table, the Dearest remains active in the ball market. With important signings for the season, such as: Arturo Vidal and Everton Cebolinha. The leadership is still not satisfied and should reinforce at least two more positions in the squad.

Given this, Flamengo should enter the competition for Brian Rodriguezof Los Angeles FC. According to information from the journalist André Hernanthe board red-black is observing the player’s situation, but has not yet made a proposal, despite having already started conversations with the attacking midfielder’s agent, who is awaiting an official offer from the Club. The intention of the MLS is to sell or lend with an obligation to buy.

Other teams that are interested in hiring the midfielder are the Botafogo and saints, which has already sent a proposal to hire the reinforcement. O Los Angeles wants 8 million dollars, about BRL 43.7 million at the current price, to trade the 22-year-old player.