War in Ukraine: Why does the world need the grain sold by the country? | agribusiness

The negotiations took two months and also include the release of Russian exports of grains and fertilizers – Brazil imports 85% of the input, and Russia accounts for 23% of these imports.

A blockade imposed by the Russian government on the operation of Ukraine’s ports during the Moscow-ordered invasion has sent food prices soaring around the world.

Products began to run out of shelves, especially in poorer countries.

How big is the cargo held in Ukraine today?

About 20 million tons of grain destined for export are held in the country.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that amount could rise to 75 million tonnes after this year’s harvest is complete.

The ongoing war will also lead to a reduction in the Ukrainian crop.

About 30% of the 86 million tonnes of grain that Ukraine normally produces will not be harvested, says Laura Wellesley, a food security expert at the Chatham House international affairs think tank.

The main importers of Ukrainian grain are developing countries: Egypt, with 3.62 million tons in 2021, followed by Indonesia, Bangladesh, Turkey and Yemen.

How did grain shortages affect other countries?

Ukraine is the fourth largest grain exporter in the world. It produces 42% of the world’s sunflower oil, 16% of corn and 9% of wheat.

In addition, wheat shipments from Russia – the world’s biggest exporter – have fallen.

Sanctions imposed by Western powers do not specifically target Russian agriculture – Russian ships carrying agricultural products are not barred from entering European Union ports.

But the Kremlin argues that they have hurt exports by raising insurance rates and barriers to payments.

Ukraine's role in global supply

Ukraine and Russia supply more than 40% of Africa’s wheat, says the African Development Bank.

But the war was responsible for a shortage of 30 million tons of food on the continent. This contributed to a 40% increase in food prices.

In Nigeria, the increase in products such as brandy and bread reached 50%.

Yemen, a country facing a humanitarian crisis, typically imports more than 1 million tonnes of wheat a year from Ukraine.

The fall in the supply of raw material between January and May made the price of flour in Yemen rise 42% and bread, 25%, says the UN.

In Syria, another major Ukrainian wheat importer, the price of bread has doubled.

International wheat prices fell after the news of the agreement.

However, Laura Wellesley says grain shipments released from Ukraine’s ports need to be significant to alleviate the plight of many Middle Eastern and African countries.

“That would further increase the price of bread in those countries, which would cause a lot of social unrest,” she says.

How does the plan to lift the lock work?

Turkey, along with the UN, negotiated an agreement with Russia and Ukraine to open a “maritime corridor” in the Black Sea. The plan provides that:

Who will insure cargo ships using the maritime corridor?

The cost of this type of insurance soared after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Some companies charge 5% or 10% of the ship’s value for a single Black Sea voyage, according to David Osler of Lloyds List.

If Ukraine escorts ships through mined areas, insurance costs could fall.

“I don’t think they’re going to stop transporting grain from Ukraine to where it’s needed,” says Osler.

How were grain exported without a safe maritime corridor?

Before the war, Ukraine shipped over 90% of its food exports by sea.

With ports blocked, the country has been trying to export as much as it can by land, using trucks and trains.

The European Union has established “solidarity routes” so that Ukraine’s grain can be shipped from ports on the Baltic Sea and Romania.

However, a big problem is that Ukraine’s train tracks are wider than those in the rest of Europe. This means that the grains will be unloaded from a set of wagons at its border and reloaded into others.

The grains take up to three weeks to cross Europe and reach Baltic ports.