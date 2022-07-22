Weekend on TV: Reininho, orchestras, “Portuguese around the World” and a “Desert Flower” | TV

MOVIE THEATER

mustang
RTP2, Saturday, 17:13
Lale and his four sisters are caught playing on the beach with some classmates. The family members misinterpret the situation and decide to close them at home and start planning their weddings. But they find ways to circumvent the rules and escape that prison. Debut in the making of a feature film by Deniz Gamze Erguven, mustang was nominated for an Oscar for best international film.

