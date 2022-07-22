What are the salaries of TV stars? Marvel Actresses Like Elizabeth Olsen and Brie Larson Make Millions From Side Projects – News Seen on the web

Find out which are the Hollywood stars present on TV who receive the highest salaries per episode in the series.

Top TV stars are increasingly earning higher salaries, to the point where many Hollywood actors are charging upwards of $1 million an episode – something that was once quite rare in the industry, with the exception of established comedy hits. like Friends and The Big Bang Theory. This is common for top-tier talent, especially film talent.

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some actors are making a lot of money with side projects like Mahershala Ali (who will be Blade soon in the franchise) charging $1.3 million, Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch) charging $875,000 and Brie Larson ( Captain Marvel) charging $750,000 per episode, according to Variety, which published a list of the highest earners in TV and film.

The highest paid currently are Kevin Costner for Yellowstone and Mahershala Ali for The Plot, both charging $1.3 million per episode. On the list of stars asking for $1 million an episode are Michael Keaton for Dopesick, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren for 1923, Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd for The Psychiatrist Next Door, Jason Sudeikis for Ted Lasso and Sylvester Stallone for Tulsa King.

