What is and how to use OnlyFans?

Created in 2016, the British social network OnlyFans has become a great option to monetize copyright materials from digital influencers and content producers. No wonder, the amounts paid annually to content creators exceed US$ 3 billion. But what is OnlyFans anyway? In this article we will explain everything you need to know.

What is OnlyFans?

OnlyFans is an adult content social network where users can share photos, videos and texts with their followers. The platform was created in 2016 by television producer Tim Stokely, with the aim of offering an alternative way for digital artists and influencers to earn money from their content.

One of the advantages is that the content is really restricted. If the account requires a paid subscription, for example, only those who take the scorpion out of their pocket will be entitled to view the published materials. And this ends up creating a close relationship between influencers and subscribers.

Although much of the OnlyFans content is intended for an adult audience, it is still possible to use the platform to sell artistic works, such as videos and drawings, or even teach classes on a particular topic.

If all this information has served to pique your curiosity, just follow the tutorial below to create a new OnlyFans account. Please note that you must be over 18 years of age.

OnlyFans allows you to sell intimate content over the internet. Image: Cristian Storto/Shutterstock.com

How does OnlyFans work?

To create an account, simply access the website or app and follow the instructions. You will need to provide some personal information such as your name, email address and date of birth. After that, you can start posting your content.

It is important to note that OnlyFans is a closed platform, that is, only people who follow you can see your content. That means you need to work on getting more followers, but don’t worry, it’s pretty simple. The tip is to always post interesting and exclusive content, so you will attract more people to your account. Another tip is to use social media to promote your work and get more followers.

For those who want to earn money

As we said, the platform is closed and only people who follow you can see your content. That means you can charge for your content, after all, people are paying to have access to it. You can create a monthly, weekly or yearly subscription plan. You decide the value of your subscription and people pay to have access to your content.

You can also offer extra content such as exclusive videos or photos that your followers can buy. This is a great way to earn extra money and also to retain your customers.

OnlyFans: free or do you have to pay?

OnlyFans is free for anyone who wants to create an account and start posting their content. However, as we’ve already said, you can charge for your content and offer extra materials that your followers can buy.

Create an account – step by step:

The first step is to enter the site through this link. You can log in through your Google account or through your Twitter account. If you prefer to create an account “from scratch”, just click on “Sign up for OnlyFans.com”.

On the page that opens, you will need to add an email, set a password and choose a username. After filling in all the data, click on “Register”.

First of all, it will be necessary to confirm the creation of the account through the email provided (this will make the message at the top of the screen disappear). Once this is done, click on the avatar icon and go to “Settings”.

In “Profile”, it will be possible to define the user’s @, as well as the profile photo, page cover, biography and other data that will be displayed on the page. Check the “Account”, “Privacy & Security” and “Notification Settings” sections to add accounts or change available options.

Now it’s time to add your bank details. If the intention is to create an account to subscribe to some content, the process is easier. Just click on the avatar icon again and go to “Your cards”.

Click on “Add card” and fill in all the requested data (which includes country, address, as well as card information). Press “Send” at the end of the process.

For those who want to become a content producer, the process is a little more complicated. Access the avatar icon and choose the “Add bank” option.

You will need to perform all the actions requested, from adding a profile picture to taking a picture – important to do the process through a device with a camera – holding your document. After OnlyFans confirms the identities, it will be possible to add the bank details to receive the subscription money.

Once this is done, new content creators will have to go back to their profile settings and access “Subscription and package pricing” to set a value for their content.

Who opened the account to sign, should search for the desired profiles and make the registrations. It is important to note that free subscriptions also require the user to have added a bank card to their account.

OFTV: OnlyFans app

OFTV is a free video platform with original content from the creators of OnlyFans.

To use, just download the app and create an account. You can log in via Twitter or Google. Once inside the platform, just search for the videos that interest you the most and start watching.

The videos are divided into categories such as “Music”, “Comedy”, “Sports” and others. In addition, it is possible to find content in “Live” and “Coming soon”.

