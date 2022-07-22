What is and how to use the Pomodoro method?

Have you heard of the Pomodoro method? It is a simple yet powerful technique for improving productivity at work. In this article, we explain what it is, how to use it and ways to measure time according to this technique.

What is the Pomodoro Method?

The method was developed by Francesco Cirillo in the late 1980s. He used a pomodoro, ie an Italian tomato-shaped kitchen clock, to measure work and rest intervals.

The technique is based on regular breaks to increase productivity and avoid fatigue. The working time would be one divided into 25 minute periodsfollowed by five minute breaks. One 15 minute break can be taken every four pomodoros.

How to use the Pomodoro method?

To use the method, you need:

Choose a task to be performed; Define an objective for the task; Set a 25-minute timer; Work until time runs out; Write down the task in the pomodoro to-do list; Take a five-minute break; Repeat the steps until the task is complete.

The ways to measure time according to the Pomodoro method are:

Pomodoro: It’s 25 minutes working time.

Break: A break can be five or 15 minutes, depending on how much you’ve worked.

Session: A session can be four to six pomodoros, depending on the task you are doing.

Break: A break can be 20 to 30 minutes after a work session.

You can use the Pomodoro technique for anything from studying for exams to cleaning the house. If you’re working on a long-term project, you can use the technique to break the work down into smaller, more manageable tasks.

What are the best Pomodoro timers?

pomofocus

The Pomofocus website allows you to track your productivity and focus with the pomodoro technique. The idea is to help with whatever task at hand, like studying or coding, by encouraging users to focus on one specific thing for 25 minutes before taking a break so they aren’t distracted from what needs to be done next.

TomatoTimer

TomatoTimer.com is a free website that you can use to help improve your productivity and focus with the pomodoro method. The idea is simple: you start with a 25-minute timer, and when you’re done, you can take a five-minute break to rest.

Otto – Pomodoro timer and website blocker

Otto is a Chrome extension that can be used to block social networks like Facebook and Twitter so you can focus on your tasks. Otto can also be used to track your productivity and focus with the pomodoro method.

