What will change at Nubank from the 25th of July?

Nubank announced new changes in the applications of digital accounts. Understand how it will work!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Woman loses labor lawsuit by dancing on TikTok

This week, Nubank announced a change in relation to the income of money applied to the digital account. The new deposits, as of July 25th, will continue to yield 100% of the CDI (Interbank Deposit Credit), but only after 30 days of the money in the account. The measure will be implemented gradually.

The novelty is accompanied by another investment system that allows applications aimed at different objectives of each client. This system received the name of “Caixinhas”, in it, the profitability will be daily. What changes in this aspect are the general accounts.

The money invested in the fintech account yields 100% of the CDI daily. The rate corresponds to 13.15% per year, which means that on top of the investment value, the yield, in 12 months, will be 13.15% interest.

It is important to point out that these news are for those customers who start to apply the money from the 25th of July. Those who already have money invested, continue with the daily income.

Will the money yield less in the Nubank account?

With the new change, the new deposits will only pay after one month of the money stopped in the account. After this period, customers will receive an amount for the 30 days. From that moment on, the application returns to daily income.

The money will not yield less since after 30 days, customers will receive the amount for the period. The difference is that the value of the application will need to remain unchanged in the account during these first 30 days. After this period, the income will be made available daily again.

180 telemarketing companies suspended for abuse in calls

Nubank boxes

Nubank Boxes are a way for customers who want to store their money in a more organized way, according to each type of plan and objective. They can be customized according to the tastes and particularities of each one.

They offer some investment options based on the user’s objective and profile, which allow 100% of the CDI yield and also provide funds that can exceed the CDI over time. It is possible to start saving from R$ 1.

This feature will be rolled out gradually to customers. As well as the novelty related to income.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Miguel Lagoa / Shutterstock.com